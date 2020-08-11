Former wrestler, secretary of state candidate Julian Bradley is GOP nominee for state Senate District 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — Julian Bradley, a former Democrat turned Republican party activist and ex-professional wrestler, won Tuesday's five-way primary election for state Senate District 28, which includes the Waterford area of Racine County.

Bradley, who was endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker and former state Sen. Leah Vukmir, will go on to the Nov. 3 election, where he'll face the Democratic nominee, Adam Murphy, a self-described moderate who asserts “health care should be a basic American right” and is the owner of multimillion-dollar Franklin-based software business Big Bang LLC. Murphy was unopposed in the Democratic race.

Bradley, a Franklin resident, is a telecommunications manager. Prior to relocating to Franklin for his career, Bradley was the chairman of the La Crosse County Republican Party, vice chairman of the 3rd Congressional District GOP, and chairman of the 2015 GOP State Convention. He was the Republican candidate for Wisconsin secretary of state in 2014, losing the race to longtime Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette.

Whoever wins the November contest will succeed State Sen. Dave Craig, R-Vernon, who announced in May that he would not seek re-election.