Former Truth Bar, now Zodiac, still struggling

Good neighbor meetings are a recent requirement for new businesses to ensure their owners understand all the rules before opening, which the Zodiac owners did not initially have to attend because their license was transferred from the former Truth Sports Bar at 1436 Junction Ave.

Tweaking the process

Muhummad and his mother, Zodiac owner Jacqueline Lagrone, operated Truth Sports Bar, which opened about a year ago in Uptown. They went before the committee on Oct. 8 requesting transfer of their liquor license from the Uptown location to their new bar on 607 Sixth St., which they named Zodiac. The transfer was approved by the City Council at its Oct. 15 meeting.

Muhummad and Lagrone were called before the Public Safety Committee twice before. The first time was in February, for a report that they were operating without an occupancy permit, which Muhummad said was due to a misunderstanding. They filed for one when they realized they needed it.

The second was for a shooting that occurred at a parking lot on Ann Street across the alley from the bar. A man told police he was going to Truth Sports Bar when he stopped to speak with some women and was shot by someone driving by on Ann.