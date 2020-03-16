Former trustee challenging incumbent in Union Grove Village Board race

UNION GROVE — Three trustee spots in Union Grove are open this year. Incumbent Village Trustee Timothy Mallach and former Trustee Adam Graf will run against each other in the April 7 election, competing for the fourth seat on the Union Grove Village Board.

It’s a two-year term that pays $6,300 annually.

Longtime incumbent Gordon Svendsen is running unopposed for the second seat and Ryan M. Johnson is running unopposed for the sixth seat.

The candidates running for the fourth seat submitted written responses to two questions, given below.

What do you see as the issues in the race?

GRAF: At the current time, I think it is extremely important to move forward planning for the future of Union Grove, keeping in mind that the village’s growth needs to be done carefully. I consider myself a fiscal conservative and believe the budget needs to examined each year in order to find ways to save money while still maintaining the level of services that our village residents enjoy. Village Trustees need to ensure transparency in government while listening to constituents and voting on their behalf. I am not afraid to challenge the “status quo” in order to do what is best for the community.

