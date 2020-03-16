Former trustee challenging incumbent in Union Grove Village Board race

UNION GROVE — Three trustee spots in Union Grove are open this year. Incumbent Village Trustee Timothy Mallach and former Trustee Adam Graf will run against each other in the April 7 election, competing for the fourth seat on the Union Grove Village Board.
It’s a two-year term that pays $6,300 annually.
Longtime incumbent Gordon Svendsen is running unopposed for the second seat and Ryan M. Johnson is running unopposed for the sixth seat.
The candidates running for the fourth seat submitted written responses to two questions, given below.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
GRAF: At the current time, I think it is extremely important to move forward planning for the future of Union Grove, keeping in mind that the village’s growth needs to be done carefully. I consider myself a fiscal conservative and believe the budget needs to examined each year in order to find ways to save money while still maintaining the level of services that our village residents enjoy. Village Trustees need to ensure transparency in government while listening to constituents and voting on their behalf. I am not afraid to challenge the “status quo” in order to do what is best for the community.
MALLACH: As Trustee, I will continue to ensure that the Village of Union Grove has the resources to maintain and upgrade its infrastructure of streets, parks, water and sewer. Other Village services, i.e. snow plowing, waste disposal and recycling are equally important. Law enforcement and Fire protection are of utmost importance to our residents, as are Recreational programs for all children and adults. Quality of life and maintaining Union Grove's small-town charm and atmosphere is important.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
GRAF: During the years of 2013-2017, I held a Village Trustee position in Union Grove. I understand how the process of this position works. I currently participate in a number of local clubs, holding leadership positions. This allows me to frequently be out in the community and communicate with village residents. I am able to hear their concerns and would enjoy the opportunity of working to resolve any issues that the people of Union Grove may be having.
MALLACH: Having served for 14 years as a Village Trustee, I have learned to be a good listener, a strong committee leader, who researches all issues before making well thought out decisions.