Former town chairman of Mount Pleasant remembered as community and family oriented, religious

MOUNT PLEASANT — For the man who was instrumental in the development of Mount Pleasant when it was a town, family and faith were always first. His community was a tight second.

It didn’t matter if it was as big as fundraising to get a new church built, setting up lights in front of the Racine Zoo every year or working bingo nights at the Roma Lodge, Joseph S. Clementi put an effort into all he got involved in.

Clementi, former town chairman of Mount Pleasant, died Jan. 6 at the age of 87.

“His sense of community and country is pretty outstanding in my mind,” said Michael Clementi, one of Joe’s six children.

Joe, holding many public office and organizational positions over the years, was an outspoken community leader, a pious man who always tried to assist his parish, and above anything, a man of his family.

Family and faith were always No. 1 for Clementi, but Michael said his civic work was a close second.

A family man

Joe was born in Racine in 1935; his family moved to the country 13 years beforehand. After high school, Joe was a member of the United States Air Force as an airman first class from 1954 to 1958.

Upon his return, Joe attended Dominican College. At Dominican, he met his wife, Joan Czosnek. Joe and Joan were married 49 years and had six children and 13 grandchildren.

He was always willing to help his children and be a part of their activities, such as being a Cub Scouts den leader for his sons and making sure the family was home for dinner every night at 5:30 p.m.

As their children and eventual grandchildren began growing up, it was important for Joe and Joan that the family kept close, getting together every couple months, but especially having everybody over for Christmas. When it was only Joe left in their Mount Pleasant home, the annual tradition moved to Michael’s house, but if everybody got together and Joe got to make his annual ham, it still felt like Christmas to them.

Joan died in 2011, and Joe never remarried.

Mount Pleasant

Joe started working for Mount Pleasant as a member of the Village Board in 1994, when it was considered a town. He would eventually be elected chairman for Mount Pleasant in April 1999, defeating then-incumbent Tom Melzer. He stayed in that position until 2003.

Mount Pleasant was incorporated as a village in September 2003, following a referendum passed by residents.

Joe was instrumental to the expansion of Mount Pleasant, encouraging the expansion of the sewer and water system to reach the interstate, thus allowing the creation of commerce along it.

“He was a strong advocate for developing relationships with neighboring communities and working collectively,” David DeGroot, current Mount Pleasant village president, wrote in an email. “He is remembered as always offering an alternate perspective to his fellow board members when discussing municipal business and being a strong supporter of Mount Pleasant’s incorporation into a village. We thank him for these efforts.”

Religious roles

Ever the civic-minded individual, Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 15659 in the 1960s, making his way to a fourth degree grand knight, the highest level one can become in the parish organization.

Joe and his family were members of St. Lucy Catholic Church for “many, many, many” years as Michael put it. Joe took many roles in his time at the parish, from parish council president to organizing pizza fundraisers.

“He just didn’t get involved, he got involved,” Michael said, emphasizing the determination his father showed in everything he did.

Joe was a “driving force” in getting St. Lucy’s a new church building.

“At the time, we were in the old school gym at that point,” Michael said. “He felt that we would serve our Lord better (being in a church) than having it at the gym.”

A hard worker

Joe wore many hats. After working for almost 20 years at Case Corporation, Joe started his own consulting firm, JSC Enterprises in the early 1980s, when Joe was in his 50s.

He worked as a business instructor for Gateway Technical College in the 1990s and opened doors for Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory. He helped host bingo at Roma Lodge, and helped the Kiwanis set up the lights in front of the Racine Zoo every year he was able to.

“Joe was passionate about what he did and had a particular interest in Holiday of Lights at The Racine Zoo,” Fred Kaste, president of the Kiwanis Club of Racine, wrote in an email. “They are a separate Kiwanis group with its own board in partnership with the IBEW (electricians union) and I believe Joe served on that board as well. He was perhaps their most proficient fundraiser by helping distribute the annual Holiday of Lights ornaments to local stores and selling quite a few on his own.”

Kaste noted Joe had “a mischievous side and enjoyed a good dare,” recalling a time where he bet Mike Bishop, the former club president, that he could eat two Burger King Whopper hamburgers in under three minutes. Bishop accepted the challenge and said he would eat three if Joe could eat two.

Kaste said he was amazed that Joe, who was probably 83 at the time, downed two Whoppers in just over three minutes. Bishop then ate three, not revealing in advance that his were Whopper candies, not burgers.

Joe joined the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., in 2000 and was a member for more than 20 years.

“He was always an active member of the club,” Frank Bissoti, president of Roma Lodge, said in an email. “He loved to work Thursday night Bingo and the ticket booths at our annual festival. … He was always a pleasure to be around and always willing to lend a hand. He was proud to be a member of the Roma Lodge and he will be dearly missed.”

Joe contributed to his community until he knew he couldn’t anymore, but it’s the actions he took in his years of serving his family, faith and country that Michael said made him who he was the most.

“He built those foundations with us,” Michael said. “He taught me how to be a good father, and a good husband, and I didn’t even realize he was doing it.”

“He led by example, that would be my biggest thing,” Michael continued. “Always by example.”

