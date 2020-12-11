 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former supper club ready for new lease on life in Burlington
0 comments
top story
TOWN OF BURLINGTON

Former supper club ready for new lease on life in Burlington

{{featured_button_text}}
White Oaks Restaurant town of Burlington 1950s

Opened in 1952, the White Oaks Restaurant at 7305 McHenry St. in the town of Burlington became a supper club that also was popular for live music, dancing and special events.

 Contributed photo

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A classic supper club that opened in the 1950s is reopening under the management of an experienced tavern owner from the Lake Geneva area.

The establishment at 7305 McHenry St., just north of Bohners Lake, originally was operated as The White Oaks Restaurant by Charlie Dunkel from the 1950s to the ‘70s.

The property and business have changed hands many times in recent years, and the doors were closed this fall after the most recent proprietors decided to call it quits.

But a rebirth is underway, as the operator of Spoondogger’s tavern near Lake Geneva makes plans to reopen the old supper club.

Bringing back traditions

To those who remember the place’s heyday, seeing the old White Oaks Restaurant make a fresh start is like welcoming an old friend back to the neighborhood.

“It’s been there as long as I can remember,” former customer Angela Hansen said. “It was perfect and hometown-y.”

Dancing at the White Oaks Restaurant town of Burlington 1950s

Patrons dance to live music outside the White Oaks Restaurant, 7305 McHenry St. in the town of Burlington, after Charlie and Katie Dunkel opened the supper club in 1952.

New operator Joshua Spooner, who has enjoyed years of success with Spoondogger’s Pell Lake just east of Lake Geneva, declined to comment on his new business venture. But he has applied for a liquor license from the Town of Burlington and he is seeking job applicants on Facebook for the Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, which he touts as “the newest hot spot coming soon to Burlington.”

The most recent restaurant to be run at 7305 McHenry St. went by the name Twisted Spoke Smokehouse.

Property owner Jeff Winkler said he is excited to have a new tenant ready to bring renewed life to the place, especially someone with as much experience as Spooner.

Winkler said he hopes the new restaurant and tavern does well under Spooner.

“Until he gives it a shot, we won’t know,” Winkler said. “Nobody will know.”

German roots

Despite mixed success in recent years, Dunkel and his wife, Katie, enjoyed a strong run for many years on McHenry Street. Purchasing land previously used as a golf course, the couple opened their restaurant in 1952, with an emphasis on German food and culture.

Dunkel and his employees often dressed in German garb, and live musicians filled the place with German dance music.

“Charlie was quite the entertainer,” said Don Vande Sand, vice president of the Burlington Historical Society.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Charlie Dunkel restaurant operator White Oaks Restaurant town of Burlington

Charlie Dunkel pauses near the beer taps at his White Oaks Restaurant, which opened in 1952, and soon could enjoy a rebirth under new management at 7305 McHenry St. in the town of Burlington.

In 1979, the Dunkels sold the business to Richard Kiekenbush, their head chef. Fire destroyed the building in 1985, but Kiekenbush rebuilt and continued until about the year 2000.

With seating for 200 or more, the establishment became not only a popular supper club and family restaurant, but also a meeting spot for social clubs as well as a venue for weddings and other special occasions.

“We all felt homey,” said Hansen, who held her own wedding and reception there in 2000.

Since Kiekenbush stepped aside, the property has seen many owners and tenants come and go.

Winkler purchased the property in 2015 and reopened it as Ollie’s Sports & Spirits, primarily a sports bar. When he decided to find a different tenant, new operators opened the Twisted Spoke Smokehouse.

After three years, however, Twisted Spoke Smokehouse shut down this fall.

Twisted Spoke Smokehouse town of Burlington

Known most recently as the Twisted Spoke Smokehouse, the former supper club at 7305 McHenry St. in the Town of Burlington has undergone many ownership and management changes since its heyday as the White Oaks Restaurant.

Winkler said he was surprised when he quickly heard from Spooner about taking over the location, especially considering how the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt businesses.

A New Year’s opening

The Spoondogger’s operator is planning to reopen the old White Oaks Restaurant by New Year’s Eve.

Winkler said he is relieved that the property will not stand vacant for longer.

“It was a pretty good deal,” he said.

Burlington town officials are welcoming the rebirth of Charlie Dunkel’s old spot.

Town Board Trustee Richard Egan said he is impressed that anyone is wiling to launch a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Egan said the town is fortunate not to have the former supper club standing empty for long.

“I always hate seeing somebody close up,” he said. “Anybody new coming into the town, I think, is a very good thing.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court on Health Emergency Powers of Local Officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News