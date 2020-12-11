Former supper club ready for new lease on life in Burlington

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A classic supper club that opened in the 1950s is reopening under the management of an experienced tavern owner from the Lake Geneva area.
The establishment at 7305 McHenry St., just north of Bohners Lake, originally was operated as The White Oaks Restaurant by Charlie Dunkel from the 1950s to the ‘70s.
The property and business have changed hands many times in recent years, and the doors were closed this fall after the most recent proprietors decided to call it quits.
But a rebirth is underway, as the operator of Spoondogger’s tavern near Lake Geneva makes plans to reopen the old supper club.
Bringing back traditions
To those who remember the place’s heyday, seeing the old White Oaks Restaurant make a fresh start is like welcoming an old friend back to the neighborhood.
“It’s been there as long as I can remember,” former customer Angela Hansen said. “It was perfect and hometown-y.”
New operator Joshua Spooner, who has enjoyed years of success with Spoondogger’s Pell Lake just east of Lake Geneva, declined to comment on his new business venture. But he has applied for a liquor license from the Town of Burlington and he is seeking job applicants on Facebook for the Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, which he touts as “the newest hot spot coming soon to Burlington.”
The most recent restaurant to be run at 7305 McHenry St. went by the name Twisted Spoke Smokehouse.
Property owner Jeff Winkler said he is excited to have a new tenant ready to bring renewed life to the place, especially someone with as much experience as Spooner.
Winkler said he hopes the new restaurant and tavern does well under Spooner.
“Until he gives it a shot, we won’t know,” Winkler said. “Nobody will know.”
German roots
Despite mixed success in recent years, Dunkel and his wife, Katie, enjoyed a strong run for many years on McHenry Street. Purchasing land previously used as a golf course, the couple opened their restaurant in 1952, with an emphasis on German food and culture.
Dunkel and his employees often dressed in German garb, and live musicians filled the place with German dance music.
“Charlie was quite the entertainer,” said Don Vande Sand, vice president of the Burlington Historical Society.
Support Local Journalism
In 1979, the Dunkels sold the business to Richard Kiekenbush, their head chef. Fire destroyed the building in 1985, but Kiekenbush rebuilt and continued until about the year 2000.
With seating for 200 or more, the establishment became not only a popular supper club and family restaurant, but also a meeting spot for social clubs as well as a venue for weddings and other special occasions.
“We all felt homey,” said Hansen, who held her own wedding and reception there in 2000.
Since Kiekenbush stepped aside, the property has seen many owners and tenants come and go.
Winkler purchased the property in 2015 and reopened it as Ollie’s Sports & Spirits, primarily a sports bar. When he decided to find a different tenant, new operators opened the Twisted Spoke Smokehouse.
After three years, however, Twisted Spoke Smokehouse shut down this fall.
Winkler said he was surprised when he quickly heard from Spooner about taking over the location, especially considering how the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt businesses.
A New Year’s opening
The Spoondogger’s operator is planning to reopen the old White Oaks Restaurant by New Year’s Eve.
Winkler said he is relieved that the property will not stand vacant for longer.
“It was a pretty good deal,” he said.
Burlington town officials are welcoming the rebirth of Charlie Dunkel’s old spot.
Town Board Trustee Richard Egan said he is impressed that anyone is wiling to launch a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Egan said the town is fortunate not to have the former supper club standing empty for long.
“I always hate seeing somebody close up,” he said. “Anybody new coming into the town, I think, is a very good thing.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.