Former supper club ready for new lease on life in Burlington

The most recent restaurant to be run at 7305 McHenry St. went by the name Twisted Spoke Smokehouse.

Property owner Jeff Winkler said he is excited to have a new tenant ready to bring renewed life to the place, especially someone with as much experience as Spooner.

Winkler said he hopes the new restaurant and tavern does well under Spooner.

“Until he gives it a shot, we won’t know,” Winkler said. “Nobody will know.”

German roots

Despite mixed success in recent years, Dunkel and his wife, Katie, enjoyed a strong run for many years on McHenry Street. Purchasing land previously used as a golf course, the couple opened their restaurant in 1952, with an emphasis on German food and culture.

Dunkel and his employees often dressed in German garb, and live musicians filled the place with German dance music.

“Charlie was quite the entertainer,” said Don Vande Sand, vice president of the Burlington Historical Society.

In 1979, the Dunkels sold the business to Richard Kiekenbush, their head chef. Fire destroyed the building in 1985, but Kiekenbush rebuilt and continued until about the year 2000.