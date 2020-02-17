Former state Sen. John Lehman talks about Vietnam draft clemency on Vox podcast

RACINE — John Lehman mostly identifies as a grandparent now, but he’s better known in Racine as a former teacher, city alderman, state representative, state senator and candidate for lieutenant governor.
But before all that, Lehman made a decision that profoundly shaped his life: In the midst of the Vietnam War, on Aug. 5, 1968 he refused to be inducted into the U.S. armed forces; refusing to do so was a felony.
He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 21 months of community service at a hospital. It wasn’t the worst sentence he could have received, but it did mean he had a felony record.
On Sept. 16, 1974, then-President Gerald Ford announced the formation of a clemency board which would review applications from people convicted of draft violations, desertion or abandoning their post. A press release of the announcement states that Ford, “wishes the heal the divisions caused by the Vietnam War.”
For Lehman, it was a lifeline. After he received his full pardon in July 1975, he was able to go back to teaching and eventually begin his career in politics.
Lehman recently talked about his experiences with reporter Jillian Weinberger from the Vox Media podcast called “The Impact,” which looks at how policy decisions affect people.
With, some presidential candidates considering Ford’s clemency board model to address the lingering impacts of the war on drugs, the podcast looks at how that board affected Lehman’s life and the life of someone who took a very different path.
Two sides of the war
In the podcast, Lehman’s experience is juxtaposed with Jim Dougovito, another Midwesterner from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan also born in 1945 shortly after their fathers returned from fighting in World War II.
But unlike Lehman, when Dougovito’s draft card came in the mail, he accepted induction and served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970.
Dougovito still walks with a limp from a bullet he took in the leg during a firefight with the Viet Cong, an insurgent group of South Vietnamese that aligned with the North Vietnamese and fought the U.S. and South Vietnam armies.
When Dougovito returned to Michigan, his feelings towards the war were complicated. He joined the Michigan National Guard, displays his Silver Star medal for valor and has “Combat Wounded Veteran” stamped across his customized license plate. It’s an important perspective about how he sees himself. But he also told Weinberger: “58,000-plus lives, that’s a big sacrifice for what little we got out of that.”
You have free articles remaining.
Ford, who is originally from Grand Rapids, Mich., wanted someone from Michigan on the clemency board and Dougovito got the call. He said the the board was a mix of conservatives and liberals — Dougovito describes himself as a conservative — but he found himself sympathetic to some of the applicants.
The podcast emphasizes how stuck Lehman was before he was granted clemency. With a felony on his record, he couldn’t teach and was living with his wife and child in an apartment above the garage at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., where he worked as a maintenance man without pay. While he had a free apartment, he needed a second job for income. But more than anything, he felt stuck.
That all changed when he received his pardon in the mail.
The rest of the story
The podcast switches gears shortly after Lehman received his pardon, but of course his story went on from there.
Lehman said that while he had his teaching career back on track, there were some other options to ponder, such as entering politics. But he initially believed that would never happen for him.
“Because I thought nobody’s going to want to elect someone who’s been to jail,” he said. “So, I just went about my business.”
Then the sitting alderman in his district died suddenly of a heart attack. Lehman put his name in to be considered as a replacement and he was appointed. A few years later, he ran for the office and was elected in his own right.
“People through the years have been pretty understanding or forgiving,” said Lehman. “I firmly believed on the basis of my religious beliefs that I couldn’t serve in Vietnam ... years later I think some people had a certain amount of respect for that.”
Some conservative groups used Lehman’s record against him, particularly when he ran as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, but he didn’t think they influenced his election results (Lehman and his gubernatorial running mate Mary Burke lost the 2014 election to Scott Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch). He believes that was partly due to his record with supporting veterans.
“I never thought that anyone who served in Vietnam was a bad guy; I thought they were by and large patriotic,” Lehman said. “I just felt that the Vietnam War was wrong and I had to stand up against it. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have a lot of respect for Vietnam veterans, or any veteran.”
But mostly he attributes overcoming of any resentment on anyone’s part to time.
“The real healing thing is the elapsing of time,” said Lehman. “It was just so long ago. Time heals. And part of it is that era is like it is now, where there’s big division and our society doesn’t want that huge division. So after Vietnam, I think there were a lot of people who calmed down about it and saw how complicated it was.”