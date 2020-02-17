Former state Sen. John Lehman talks about Vietnam draft clemency on Vox podcast

The podcast emphasizes how stuck Lehman was before he was granted clemency. With a felony on his record, he couldn’t teach and was living with his wife and child in an apartment above the garage at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., where he worked as a maintenance man without pay. While he had a free apartment, he needed a second job for income. But more than anything, he felt stuck.

That all changed when he received his pardon in the mail.

The rest of the story

The podcast switches gears shortly after Lehman received his pardon, but of course his story went on from there.

Lehman said that while he had his teaching career back on track, there were some other options to ponder, such as entering politics. But he initially believed that would never happen for him.

“Because I thought nobody’s going to want to elect someone who’s been to jail,” he said. “So, I just went about my business.”

Then the sitting alderman in his district died suddenly of a heart attack. Lehman put his name in to be considered as a replacement and he was appointed. A few years later, he ran for the office and was elected in his own right.