Former School Board member Lisa Parham pardoned

After barely six weeks, she abruptly resigned on June 8, 2015. At the time, the district said the reason for the resignation was personal and did not specify what made Parham ineligible to hold the seat.

Parham, a 1987 graduate from Park High School, said when she ran for office she thought the conviction had been expunged from her record and that she was able to run for public office.

When she learned differently, at the advice of her attorney, she resigned from the board. She was also having some health complications at the time, she said.

“It was devastating,” Parham said.

Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, was one of several people who wrote letters of recommendation, calling on the state to pardon Parham. He wrote that Parham reached out to the senator's office when she was forced to resign from the school board to help but, Wirch said, he was unable to do so.

At the time, Scott Walker had been governor. And during his eight years leading the state, no pardons were issued.