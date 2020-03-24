Former Rochester bank building could become cafe

ROCHESTER — The former home of Community State Bank in Downtown Rochester may be getting a makeover.

Bob and Jane Willard, owners of Black Willow Twig LLC and Ela Orchard, said they have plans to make the iconic building, which was remodeled to look like a 19th-century bank, into a cafe that would provide coffee and bakery items. Plans are preliminary, said Rochester Village Administrator/Treasurer Betty Novy.

The longtime Rochester couple went before the Rochester Village Board meeting on March 9 to discuss their potential plans for the building.

The Willards bought the building at 201 W. Main St. (located at the southwest corner of the intersection of highways D and W), with the intent to keep a limited presence of Community State Bank in the village. An ATM remains on-site.

Union Grove-based Community State Bank ended full-service banking and vacated the Rochester building at the end of last year. The business conducted at the Rochester branch was moved to the bank’s Waterford location at 810 Fox Lane.