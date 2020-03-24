Former Rochester bank building could become cafe

ROCHESTER — The former home of Community State Bank in Downtown Rochester may be getting a makeover.
Bob and Jane Willard, owners of Black Willow Twig LLC and Ela Orchard, said they have plans to make the iconic building, which was remodeled to look like a 19th-century bank, into a cafe that would provide coffee and bakery items. Plans are preliminary, said Rochester Village Administrator/Treasurer Betty Novy.
The longtime Rochester couple went before the Rochester Village Board meeting on March 9 to discuss their potential plans for the building.
The Willards bought the building at 201 W. Main St. (located at the southwest corner of the intersection of highways D and W), with the intent to keep a limited presence of Community State Bank in the village. An ATM remains on-site.
Union Grove-based Community State Bank ended full-service banking and vacated the Rochester building at the end of last year. The business conducted at the Rochester branch was moved to the bank’s Waterford location at 810 Fox Lane.
While the Willards are the owners of the building, Scott Chenier and his partner Daniel Hoeft would rent the building and operate the business. Chenier currently owns the Fox & Fork, an antique and home goods store, which is located a few doors down from the former bank, 203 W. Main St.
A chef has also been hired — Jaclyn Trimble, former owner of Wholesome Harvest Meals, which had been located in the village. Chenier, Hoeft and Trimble all have backgrounds in the service industry. Under the proposal, Trimble would also pay a portion of rent.
“It’s still in the very early stages with the chaos that’s ensued with our country and the entire world,” Chenier said. “It’s been unclear what the people who’ve purchased the building (want).”
Chenier said that while the places the business will get food from are not set in stone, there are ideas of obtaining dairy products, meat, honey, jams, canned goods, garden items and cheese from local sources, as sourcing food locally is important to the business partners.
“It’s a flashback reminder of who we were and what we were,” Chenier said. “We want to be pulling from the community. It’s a community effort.”
Another possibility is having products such as cider from Ela Orchard, located on Highway D just outside Downtown Rochester.
The Willards declined a request for comment for this report.
