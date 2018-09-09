RACINE — A California development team has decided to convert the former Downtown YMCA building at 401 Wisconsin Ave. into 46 brand-new apartments in a $4.5 million redevelopment fueled entirely by Foxconn Technology Group.
Earlier this summer a team of three separate developers from the Los Angeles/Pasadena, Calif., area, collectively called Mt. Royal Investments, bought the four-story brick building for $399,000. Tim Ryan of Tim Ryan Construction, one of the developer partners, says the project is entirely driven by Foxconn and the partners’ desire to create and/or own housing here.
Initially, Mt. Royal was considering two options for the YMCA site: redevelop the 45,000-square-foot building or raze it and construct a new, five-story building with indoor parking. The latter option would have created about 140 new units and was estimated to be a $20 million plan. The raze-and-build-new option has since been discarded, partly for its much greater cost. Mt. Royal now plans to keep the structure built in 1915 as the Racine YMCA and convert it to new apartments.
“It’s got great bones,” commented Ryan, whose other two partners in Mt. Royal are Brittany Seely of New Arbor Development and Todd Bowden of Bowden Development. “It needs a lot of work, but it’s a big building; it’s massive.”
“I’ve done a lot of historical restoration construction back home; I like to keep buildings if we can,” Ryan said. “The idea of tearing that whole thing down and building something was just too much.”
One of the building’s quirky attributes is a four-lane bowling alley, with electric pin-setters, in the basement. Mt. Royal will definitely keep that as an amenity for future tenants, Ryan said.
Current plans, timing
The current plan with Milwaukee-based Continuum Architects + Planners is to build 46 units, a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, Ryan said. That might include four townhouses opening directly onto the parking lot.
It will take several months to nail down the plans and get permits, Ryan said. Before actual construction can start, the building’s ample amount of asbestos will have to be dealt with. The project might be completed sometime late next year, he said.
“Maybe in 2019 we can have some tenants coming in. That’s the goal.”
Monthly rents may range from about $800 to as much as $1,300 for the largest apartments, Ryan said.
“Everything’s going to be brand new,” he said. “It’s going to be really well laid out.”
“We desperately need market-rate housing,” Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp., said in July. “This is a crucial step in making Downtown more functional and vibrant. I am thrilled they chose that location to redevelop.”
Phase two, other investments
Mt. Royal also bought 222 Fifth St., a three-story building with a smallish footprint at the southwest corner of the former YMCA property, which otherwise occupies the entire block. That smaller building will stay.
However, Ryan has a probable second phase in mind that would change the south end of the block.
“I really feel Monument Square is, and will always be the center of town,” he said. Mt. Royal is going to start thinking about putting a building along the south end of its block, facing the former Zahn’s Department Store and Monument Square, with some first-floor commercial space and perhaps even more living units above.
“Maybe we can build up Fifth Street a little bit,” Ryan said.
Mt. Royal’s real estate purchases here haven’t been limited to its own city block. The group has also bought the Main Street General Store building, 302 Main St., a business that will permanently close Sept. 30, and the three-story building at 411 Main St. for $300,000.
At 302 Main, Ryan said, the partners will use the city’s white-box program to renovate the interior and use the façade grant program to renovate the exterior, then look for a commercial tenant. They will also turn the second floor into an apartment.
As for 411 Main, for the most part, all it needs is a first-floor tenant, said Ryan, who predicts a Downtown revival to come.
Ryan said his and Mt. Royal’s Racine-area activities will continue beyond those investments, he said, including the future acquisition of existing rental housing.
And he hinted at even more to come, saying: “We’re looking at a couple of larger projects.”
This I see all outside money. It's a good sign to see investment dollars flowing into Racine in a legitimate way. I'm tired of welfare tax credit low income housing developments.
How long before someone tries to take credit for this happening in Racine? I'm glad that the JT put in the article that this project was "fueled entirely by FoxCon". Racine politicians always try to take credit for these things when ZERO credit is due.
Awesome but downtown needs a grocery store.
