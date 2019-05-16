MADISON — The Evers administration is going to have more Racine representation in his administration with the appointment of Kim Plache to be the next chief operating officer of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement on Tuesday and also announced that Milwaukee native Joaquin Altoro will serve as executive director of WHEDA.
According to the WHEDA website, the purpose of the agency is to work with lenders, developers, local government, nonprofits and community groups to implement low-cost financing programs for homeowners. The agency has helped create over 73,000 affordable rental units and helped more than 122,000 families purchase a home since 1972.
The agency also works with individuals to get small business and agricultural loans guarantees.
Plache has worked with WHEDA as business and community engagement officer since 2002, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, Plache had over a decade of experience in the state Legislature — both in the Assembly and the Senate.
In the state Senate, Plache unseated Sen. George Petack in 1995 in a recall election after Petak voted in favor of a .01% sales tax to build Miller Park, which was a controversial vote at the time.
Plache served in the state Senate from 1996 through 2002. Plache was defeated by Republican Cathy Stepp in the 2002 election.
In the state Assembly, after state Rep. Jeff Neubauer decided not to run for re-election in 1988, Plache, then a legislative aide for Neubauer, ran for the seat and won. She served in the state Assembly from 1988 to 1996.
Plache recently served as a member of the Racine Unified School Board from 2009 to 2016.
Aside from her time in elected office, Plache has served on the advisory board of University of Wisconsin-Parkside School of Business and Technology.
Recently, John Dickert was chosen by the Evers administration to head the Division of State and Local Finance under Peter Barca, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Dickert was a three-time mayor of Racine.
