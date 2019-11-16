Former Racine Police Chief Milton Hagopian died at 96

RACINE — While Milton Hagopian only served as Racine’s acting police chief for about half of 1977, it was a memorable six months in a memorable life.
Hagopian was appointed acting chief in January 1977, after former Racine Police Chief Donald Dodge retired. That spring, a Racine Unified School District teachers’ strike led to 134 picketers being arrested and then-Racine County Sheriff Leland Wittke bringing in 25 deputies from Milwaukee County and nine from Kenosha County to help keep the peace.
Hagopian also was involved in an ongoing dispute between a Racine County judge and Lt. Sylvester Harris, RPD’s head of community relations, who is black. Hagopian defended Harris, which Hagopian’s oldest son, Al, remembers put him at odds with many of his fellow officers.
“He got a lot of heat for it in the community but he was right in the end,” said Al. “He wasn’t winning any popularity contest at the time but he was vindicated at the end.”
Al said that was one of the things he respected about his father, who recently died at the age of 96: that he did what he thought was right, regardless of how others felt about it.
“I’m sure there were people who didn’t like him, but it didn’t bother him,” Al said.
Al’s theory is that his father and his father’s family endured so much suffering that it gave Hagopian a sense of perspective, of what was important and what was not.
“It had the effect of him being extremely grateful to have the life that they had here,” said Al.
A painful past
Al said Hagopian wasn’t one to dwell on bad things that happened in the past, so what he knows about his family’s early hardships have come to him in snippets over the years.
Hagopian was part of the first generation of Armenians born in the United States after their parents’ generation fled the Armenian Genocide in World War I. His father, Lee Shadoians, was working in the fields when a messenger told him he was needed at the house. When he arrived, he found his whole family, including 10 brothers and sisters had been hanged in the family home.
Lee Shadoians changed his name to Lee Hagopian and fled the country, first to England, then landing in Kenosha where Milton was born.
Milton himself also experienced tragedy early in his life. He married his first wife, Helen Levonian, and joined the special forces in World War II. While he was in training, Helen became pregnant with their first child. One day he heard he needed to hurry home; when he arrived, Helen and their son had died.
During his war service, Hagopian was part of the first wave that landed at Normandy on D-Day and was captured during the Battle of the Bulge. Al said he remembered his dad always had dentures but didn’t know why. When he asked, he’d learned most of his teeth had been knocked out while he was living in a prison camp.
“He used to say, ‘The best thing I ever did was come home and get false teeth,’ “ said Al. “The cup was always half full and not half empty.”
The good times
When Milton returned home, he married his second wife, Mary, who had lost her husband in the war. Together they had two sons, Al and Dan, and raised their family in the Armenian community along State Street. Al and Dan remember their father was strict but loving.
“He was just a very loving dad,” said Dan. “We had a big family, we had a lot of doings with the family ... we’d have family get-togethers. We just were real close. Just a lot of things to be thankful for.”
You have free articles remaining.
State Street was where Milton was assigned as a beat cop when he joined the Racine Police Department in 1950. Hagopian climbed the ranks of the RPD making sergeant in 1965, lieutenant in 1969, captain in 1970 and assistant chief in 1973.
Milton retired before Police Chief Art Howell joined the force, but Howell said he got to know him over the years at annual retirement ceremonies. Last September, he received special recognition as the longest living retiree at age 96.
“Chief Hagopian was an inspiration to many during his years of service and in retirement,” Howell stated in an email. “Through the publication of the Racine Police Department legacy book in 2014, and the dedication of the Historical Museum in 2017, Chief Hagopian’s service to our community will be remembered and honored for years to come.”
On July 16, 1978, The Journal Times published a story about how “Hagopian swings into retirement,” noting his two favorite forms of recreation were golf and hitting the disco dance floor with Mary.
“He was a great dancer,” said Al. “They’d polka and jitterbug. He was a big guy and she was a little girl and they’d have matching outfits.”
In the article, Milton expressed nothing but love for the job he did for 28 years and for the department where he served.
“One of the hardest things retirement caused was hanging up a gun he never had to fire on duty,” the article stated.
The golden years
Milton and Mary continued dancing through his retirement, until Mary was diagnosed with cancer in the early 1990s. Al remembers the way his father cared for Mary during her illness.
“He would carry my mom back and forth from the car to the hospital,” said Al. “It was the way he treated his wives that was most touching to me.”
Mary died in 1992. Shortly after, Milton decided to move to Texas for the warm weather. Dan said that when he first got down there he was lonely.
“I said, ‘You know what Dad, you don’t need another woman to satisfy you. There’s so much to life,’ “ said Dan. “I sent him this letter to encourage him, ‘You can make it ... you love the weather down there ...’ In the meantime before he even gets the letter he meets the next woman that he married.”
Milton was married to his third wife, Cecelia, for 23 years in Ingram, Texas. After she died, Milton returned to Racine and lived with Dan and his wife for the last five years of his life.
Dan said it took a little adjusting because Milton was “very set in his ways.” The only TV he liked to watch was either cowboys or Chicago Cubs games. At the 7th inning stretch, Hagopian would sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
Dan also said he dad’s diet was mostly meat and sugar: bacon for breakfast every day, no vegetables, steak every day and at night a banana split, sometimes for dinner. And lots of candy bars.
“He ate more candy bars in five years than my wife and I have eaten in our entire lives,” said Dan. “It was like, ‘Holy mackerel Dad, you’re a medical miracle.’ “
Somehow Milton stayed healthy until the last two weeks of his life. His 96 years had plenty of dark times, but he countered that with gratitude for the good times.
“Every Christmas morning, and my wife remembers this, he’d be bawling because he’d be so happy that everybody was having such a great time and was so happy,” said Dan. “He was a big teddy bear.”
National Night Out
Racine was one of 16,000 communities across the United States participating in National Night Out, Tuesday night, August 6, sponsored by Neighborhood Watch.
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
Racine was one of 16,000 communities across the United States participating in National Night Out, Tuesday night, August 6, sponsored by Neighborhood Watch.