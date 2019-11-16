Former Racine Police Chief Milton Hagopian died at 96

“It had the effect of him being extremely grateful to have the life that they had here,” said Al.

A painful past

Al said Hagopian wasn’t one to dwell on bad things that happened in the past, so what he knows about his family’s early hardships have come to him in snippets over the years.

Hagopian was part of the first generation of Armenians born in the United States after their parents’ generation fled the Armenian Genocide in World War I. His father, Lee Shadoians, was working in the fields when a messenger told him he was needed at the house. When he arrived, he found his whole family, including 10 brothers and sisters had been hanged in the family home.

Lee Shadoians changed his name to Lee Hagopian and fled the country, first to England, then landing in Kenosha where Milton was born.

Milton himself also experienced tragedy early in his life. He married his first wife, Helen Levonian, and joined the special forces in World War II. While he was in training, Helen became pregnant with their first child. One day he heard he needed to hurry home; when he arrived, Helen and their son had died.