RACINE COUNTY — A former public defender is planning to run in the April 2 election for Racine County Circuit Court judge.
Jamie McClendon, 38, plans to run against current Circuit Court Branch 7 Judge Jon Fredrickson, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Scott Walker in September. A primary, which would be necessary if more than two candidates file, will take place on Feb. 19.
Fredrickson replaced the now-retired Judge Charles Constantine, who was first elected in 1996. Constantine’s term officially is to end in 2020, but he retired Sept. 5.
McClendon received her law degree from the Arizona State University and has an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
She has been a public defender since 2000, and interned in the public defender’s offices in La Crosse and Phoenix. She also served as a law clerk in the Maricopa County Public Defender’s Office in Arizona.
From 2011 to 2015, McClendon worked at the Racine County Public Defender’s Office. She worked in the Ozaukee County Public Defender’s Office after that, and returned to Racine in March 2017 as a private bar attorney.
Why now?
McClendon said she has been asked why she does not wait to run to gain more experience and to further establish herself in the community. But she feels that is unnecessary.
“I know what attorneys are struggling with here, and I have ideas,” McClendon said. “I don’t want to wait 10 years from now to share that information. My practice, my experience has been here in Racine. Experience doesn’t always mean a number, it just means being here in this community. I wasn’t born and raised in Racine; it’s where I chose to come. Not once, but twice.”
She said her experience working as a Racine attorney and with the Public Defender’s Office has taught her time management and an understanding of how the court system in Racine County works.
“I think I have energy, maybe its hopefulness, that I can do something,” McClendon said. “I want to be able to navigate my own path and still have the energy and vigor to change things.”
Recidivism, programming
McClendon feels that her experience would give her insight as to how to tackle issues that she believes are pressing in the courts. That includes juvenile court and recidivism, which she believes are tied together.
“I represented people in juvenile court who are now in adult court,” McClendon said.
She believes greater collaboration between the juvenile court system and the Racine Unified School District could help reduce the recidivism rates.
“The juvenile court helps people not come back as adults,” she said.
McClendon said that when she was a public defender, many of her clients did not have a high school diploma, or received their high school equivalency degree through the jail system. “That says a lot,” McClendon said.
The drug and veteran courts programs are working, McClendon said, and she feels those type of programs could be expanded. She feels that the court should create programs that meet the needs of jailed individuals, including domestic abuse cases, which often result in repeat charges.
Bail reform is another issue McClendon feels should be addressed, as it keeps people behind bars on smaller cash-bond amounts for less serious crimes because they cannot pay their bond.
“We want people to show up to court, but we don’t want the reason they are in custody to be that they can’t afford to pay,” McClendon said. “I think we need to focus on how much less it costs to keep someone out of custody than it does to lock them up again.”
“I want to convince voters that there is a new and different way this can be done, and it involves the community,” she said.
(1) comment
