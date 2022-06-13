Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to be in Mount Pleasant Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT — A former leading presidential candidate will be in the Racine area Friday.

Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, plans to show supporting for striking employees of CNH Industrial in Mount Pleasant during a town hall to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at United Auto Workers Local 180 headquarters, 3323 Kearney Ave., Mount Pleasant.

Sanders gained political fame prior to even running for president as he is now the longest-ever serving Senator not affiliated with a political party (although he did run as a Democrat for president in 2016 and 2020) and becoming the de facto face of democratic-socialism in the U.S.

The senators was last was in the area in fall 2018 when he stumped in Kenosha in favor of Randy Bryce, the Democrat running to take retiring Congressman Paul Ryan's seat, which eventually was won by Republican Bryan Steil.

Currently, Sanders and three other left-leaning Senators, including Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, are pressuring CNH Industrial (the parent company of what was Case Corporation) to offer more to the workers that have been striking in Racine, Mount Pleasant and the Iowa community of Burlington.

“If CNH can afford to provide you with a $9.2 million signing bonus and nearly $22 million in total compensation for one year of work — nearly 8,000 times the raise you are offering some workers — it can afford to pay all of your workers better wages and better benefits,” the senators wrote to CNH CEO Scott Wine. “If CNH can afford to spend over $100 million on stock buybacks over a six-month period to enrich its wealthy shareholders, it can afford to treat all of its workers with the dignity and the respect that they deserve.”

According to a release from Sanders, at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa, "Workers regularly put in 12-hour days and nearly 60-hour weeks, and work up to 17 hours per week of forced overtime. CNH, which made over $1.7 billion in profits last year, proposed unaffordable health benefits and an average annual raise of just $1.33 per hour for the lowest paid workers, resulting in a substantial pay cut for many after adjusting for inflation and the massive new health benefit costs."

Prior to the strike beginning May 2, UAW Local 180 reported that 98.4% of its Racine area workers voted in favor approving a strike.

