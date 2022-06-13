Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to be in Mount Pleasant Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT — A former leading presidential candidate will be in the Racine area Friday.
Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, plans to show supporting for striking employees of CNH Industrial in Mount Pleasant during a town hall to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at United Auto Workers Local 180 headquarters, 3323 Kearney Ave., Mount Pleasant.
Sanders gained political fame prior to even running for president as he is now the longest-ever serving Senator not affiliated with a political party (although he did run as a Democrat for president in 2016 and 2020) and becoming the de facto face of democratic-socialism in the U.S.
The senators was last was in the area in fall 2018 when he stumped in Kenosha in favor of Randy Bryce, the Democrat running to take retiring Congressman Paul Ryan's seat, which eventually was won by Republican Bryan Steil.
Currently, Sanders and three other left-leaning Senators, including Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, are pressuring CNH Industrial (the parent company of what was Case Corporation) to offer more to the workers that have been striking in Racine, Mount Pleasant and the Iowa community of Burlington.
“If CNH can afford to provide you with a $9.2 million signing bonus and nearly $22 million in total compensation for one year of work — nearly 8,000 times the raise you are offering some workers — it can afford to pay all of your workers better wages and better benefits,” the senators wrote to CNH CEO Scott Wine. “If CNH can afford to spend over $100 million on stock buybacks over a six-month period to enrich its wealthy shareholders, it can afford to treat all of its workers with the dignity and the respect that they deserve.”
According to a release from Sanders, at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa, "Workers regularly put in 12-hour days and nearly 60-hour weeks, and work up to 17 hours per week of forced overtime. CNH, which made over $1.7 billion in profits last year, proposed unaffordable health benefits and an average annual raise of just $1.33 per hour for the lowest paid workers, resulting in a substantial pay cut for many after adjusting for inflation and the massive new health benefit costs."
A girl listens to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as he speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, to the overflow crowd before his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders take selfies with Sanders Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, after his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
A bird on a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during Sander's “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders grabs Sander's arm as he walks to the stage Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, for his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
People cheer as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, as he walks to the stage for his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
A bird on a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waits for protesters to finish Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during Sander's “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
A young girl listens to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speak Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
State Sen. Bob Wirch, hugs Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, as Sanders takes the stage for his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves to the overflow crowd as he arrives Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, at Carthage College, for his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at college in Kenosha.
People photograph and listen to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, as he talks to the overflow crowd before his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders arrives Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, for his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Torchie posses for a selfie before Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders arrives to speak Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, to the overflow crowd during his “A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting” at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, in Kenosha.
In photos: Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Kenosha in 2016
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed a full house at Tarble Arena on the campus of Carthage College.
Kenosha firefighters listen to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speak Wednesday morning at Carthage College.
Police escort a protester out of the crowd during Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speech Wednesday morning, March 30, 2016, at Carthage College in Kenosha.
A supporter takes a selfie with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Wednesday morning at Carthage College,.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sandersspeaks during his "A Future to Believe In Kenosha Town Hall Meeting" at Carthage College in Kenosha on March 30.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders fires up the crowd in October 2018 during his last area visit — a rally for Democrat congressional candidate Randy Bryce and the Wisconsin Working Families Party at the United Auto Workers, Local 72, 3615 Washington Road — in Kenosha.