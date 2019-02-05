RACINE — Former Mount Pleasant trustee candidate Charles Haakma on Tuesday pleaded no contest to two charges stemming from a 2017 incident in which he allegedly punched a Mount Pleasant Police officer in the face.
Haakma, 68, of the 3100 block of Meachem Road was found guilty of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. In exchange for his plea, the state dropped a felony count of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer.
Haakma’s sentencing was set for March 12 because Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen, who was prosecuting the case, was unavailable. Assistant DA Barry Braatz appeared for the state in Jensen’s place for the plea hearing.
The charges stem from a road-rage incident on Aug. 15, 2017, when there were three car crashes at the intersection of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Spring Street (Highway C) within a few minutes of each other. Haakma at the time lived just east of the intersection on the 4700 block of Spring Street.
Police said Haakma was stuck in traffic and became agitated because he could not get into his driveway. He allegedly started yelling obscenities at a police officer directing traffic. Officers, with assistance from Racine County Sheriff’s deputies, tried to arrest Haakma, but he allegedly struck an officer in the face during his arrest.
The officer was wearing a body camera, and it was reportedly knocked off during the scuffle. Racine County DA Patricia Hanson rejected a previous open records request, in 2017, to obtain the video of the incident. The Journal Times filed another request Tuesday.
Haakma, who ran for a Mount Pleasant Village Board seat in 2017, has had other run-ins with the police, but none of those other cases resulted in criminal charges.
