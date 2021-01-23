Former Mexican restaurant in Waterford set to reopen as community's second family medical clinic

WATERFORD — Health care consumers in Racine County will soon have another choice, as ProHealth Care opens a new clinic in a former restaurant location in Waterford.
The Waukesha-based company has announced plans for a 4,800-square-foot clinic at 790 Cornerstone Crossing, which until recently was occupied by a Mexican restaurant.
Scheduled to open Monday, Jan. 25, the ProHealth Medical Group clinic will become the company's only current presence in Racine County. A clinic that opened in 2007 in Rochester has since closed.
The new facility to be staffed by family medicine physicians and nurses is located just north of an Aurora Health Care clinic, 818 Forrest Lane, the only other such health care provider in Waterford.
Sprouting amenities
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said officials welcome ProHealth Care, along with Aurora Health, as Waterford grows from a bedroom community into a full-service municipality.
Having strong health care services is an integral part of any growing village, Jackson said.
"It makes it more of a holistic community," he said, "and improves the quality of life."
Of an estimated 5,300 residents in Waterford, nearly 20% are over age 65.
Many services
ProHealth Care said the new clinic will offer services to patients of all ages. The staff of six people will provide adult and child checkups, care for illnesses or injuries, immunizations, help with chronic health issues, pregnancy care, and school and sport physicals.
Dr. Jon Woolever, one of the physicians assigned to the new clinic, said ProHealth Care staff will strive to build new relationships in Waterford.
"Being a primary care physician allows me the opportunity to care for the patient as a whole, not only by prescribing medication or treating them when they are sick, but by building a relationship with the patient and their family," Woolever said.
In announcing the new clinic, ProHealth Care said the facility would serve customers in the counties of Racine, Walworth and Waukesha.
The company operates hospitals in Waukesha and Oconomowoc, an emergency center in Mukwonago, and clinics throughout Waukesha County as well as in Watertown.
Building plan
The property at 790 Cornerstone Crossing, located just east of Trailside Elementary School, previously was occupied by El Mezcal Mexican Restaurant.
ProHealth Care is leasing the space.
Chuck Torosian, owner of the nearby River City Lanes bowling alley, said he is optimistic that ProHealth Care will draw new traffic to the area, possibly benefitting other businesses.
Torosian said seeing the place go from a restaurant to a health care clinic is a dramatic transformation.
"I think it's a great addition," he said of the clinic. "Whatever draws traffic is good."
Aurora Health Care has operated its urgent care clinic in Waterford since 2000, offering a range of primary care and other services in the 24,000-square-foot facility.
Aurora officials could not be reached for comment about the new ProHealth Care clinic.
Hotbed
Racine County has been a hotbed of health care expansions over the past half-decade. Other developments include:
- The City of Racine is in the works of opening a community health center at Julian Thomas Elementary in the next year
- Ascension Health hopes to open an urgent care facility in Mount Pleasant at 1019 S. Green Bay Road near Gordon Food Service this year
- Advocate Aurora Health is currently in the process of converting the former Pier 1 building near Regency Mall into a clinic
- A $13 million medical center from Advocate Aurora is planned for the southwest corner of Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive
- Ascension opened a $42 million health center early last year at 10180 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant
- Froedtert and Advocate Aurora are both spending millions building medical complexes near Interstate 94 and Highway 20
