Former Mexican restaurant in Waterford set to become as community's second family medical clinic

Of an estimated 5,300 residents in Waterford, nearly 20% are over age 65.

Many services

ProHealth Care said the new clinic will offer services to patients of all ages. The staff of six people will provide adult and child checkups, care for illnesses or injuries, immunizations, help with chronic health issues, pregnancy care, and school and sport physicals.

Dr. Jon Woolever, one of the physicians assigned to the new clinic, said ProHealth Care staff will strive to build new relationships in Waterford.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Being a primary care physician allows me the opportunity to care for the patient as a whole, not only by prescribing medication or treating them when they are sick, but by building a relationship with the patient and their family," Woolever said.

In announcing the new clinic, ProHealth Care said the facility would serve customers in the counties of Racine, Walworth and Waukesha.

The company operates hospitals in Waukesha and Oconomowoc, an emergency center in Mukwonago, and clinics throughout Waukesha County as well as in Watertown.

Building plan