Former longtime board president and newcomer come out on top in Yorkville School Board race

YORKVILLE — In a four-way race for two seats on the Yorkville Elementary School Board, former longtime board president Dave Callewaert and newcomer Lori Christiansen came out on top in the April 7 election.
Results released Monday afternoon show Christiansen was the top vote-getter with 428 votes and Callewaert was second with 410. Twelve-year board incumbent Jeff Gruhn lost his seat, garnering only 277 votes and construction manager Scott Nelson received 284 votes.
“With everything going on with the landscape of the day with COVID-19 and the election in general, I honestly didn’t know what the results were going to be as far as voter turnout,” Chistiansen said. “Seeing the results today and seeing that I was the top vote-getter, I was super proud and super excited to have the community show up like that for me.”
Callewaert and Chistiansen were elected to two-year terms with $2,000 annual salaries.
Incumbent board member Sara Jamison did not run for re-election.
Prior to the election, the candidates all spoke about a need for better communication within the district, especially between the administration and the faculty and staff. In September, soon after the start of the school year, more than 25 members of the school staff signed a letter to the School Board alleging a tense working environment.
Christiansen said that the shutdown of schools due to the public health crisis doesn't mean that the communication and other issues facing Yorkville have gone away. She added that she's interested to find out what the staff's experience with the administration has been like during the shutdown.
“I’m looking forward to just digging in and seeing that dynamic and understanding how that’s going,” she said.
As of Monday evening, Callewaert had not returned a call requesting a comment.
Union Grove High School
In the race for the Union Grove High School Board, incumbents Diane Skewes and Randall Henderson, beat out challenger Patrick Brinkman, in the race for the two open board seats. Skewes received 2,022 votes, Henderson garnered 1,520 and Brinkman received 1,027.
Yorkville Elementary School District is one of four elementary districts whose students continue their educations at UGHS. The others are Union Grove Elementary, Raymond Elementary and Kansasville Elementary.
