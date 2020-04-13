Former longtime board president and newcomer come out on top in Yorkville School Board race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

YORKVILLE — In a four-way race for two seats on the Yorkville Elementary School Board, former longtime board president Dave Callewaert and newcomer Lori Christiansen came out on top in the April 7 election.

Results released Monday afternoon show Christiansen was the top vote-getter with 428 votes and Callewaert was second with 410. Twelve-year board incumbent Jeff Gruhn lost his seat, garnering only 277 votes and construction manager Scott Nelson received 284 votes.

“With everything going on with the landscape of the day with COVID-19 and the election in general, I honestly didn’t know what the results were going to be as far as voter turnout,” Chistiansen said. “Seeing the results today and seeing that I was the top vote-getter, I was super proud and super excited to have the community show up like that for me.”

Callewaert and Chistiansen were elected to two-year terms with $2,000 annual salaries.

Incumbent board member Sara Jamison did not run for re-election.