MOUNT PLEASANT — The razing of the former Mount Pleasant/South Shore fire station in Lake Park, which closed in January 2014, began Monday.
The site of the former firehouse at 3809 Sheridan Road, which dates to the mid 1960s, is destined to become part of adjacent Lake Park.
Until recently, the South Shore Fire Department and Racine Fire Bells stored a few vehicles at the closed station, but South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman has said there were major problems with the building.
In summer 2017, he told the Mount Pleasant Village Board’s Finance/Legal/License Committee that the water was off, the heat was maintained at a low temperature, the windows were “not in the best condition, (and) the sewer — I’ve said it before — we’re one flush away from a major sewer lateral project. The belief is the sewer pipes probably deteriorated, and it’s just a hole in the ground that goes out to the lateral.”
But the main reason the station was closed was so South Shore could reposition its resources to where the calls come from, Stedman said Monday.
At one point the Knights of Columbus were considering renting the station as a place for their meetings, but that did not happen.
Options for the former station were limited. The village can’t sell the land, which sits atop a bank overlooking Lake Michigan, because it accepted state Department of Natural Resources grants to reinforce the bank, former Village Administrator Kurt Wahlen said previously.
Village officials have at times discussed erecting a pavilion on the site to incorporate into Lake Park. For the short term, however, the station site will just become green space that will be merged into the park, Mount Pleasant Community Development Director Sam Schultz said Monday.
The station was one of two constructed after the formation of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department in 1964, the other being the former department’s headquarters on Durand Avenue, near where Texas Roadhouse stands today. The latter was demolished after South Shore Fire Dept. Station No. 8 was opened on Old Green Bay Road.
Prior to 1964, Mount Pleasant contracted with Racine and Sturtevant for fire protection. The South Shore Fire Department was formed in 2008 with the merging of the Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant departments.
