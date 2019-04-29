Kraut Fest history

Kraut Fest was held for more than 50 years before it was canceled for 2003 due to a shortage of funding and volunteers, and a significant drop-off in attendance from the peak years.

It was revived for 2015, through the efforts of Jim Svoboda, the manager of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, Ray Stibeck of the Route 20 pub and eatery and a committee of several others.

The following year, Svboda dismissed Stibeck from the committee.

The festival was canceled for this year after Svoboda resigned as festival chairman and park manager. Officials have confirmed that Svoboda is the subject of a criminal investigation.