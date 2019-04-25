KENOSHA — David Straz, former president of Kenosha National Bank, lost his bid Tuesday to become the mayor of Tampa, Fla.
According to media reports, Straz, 76, was soundly defeated by former Tampa Police Chief Jane Castor, 59.
Castor captured some 70 percent of the vote Tuesday to become the first acknowledged lesbian mayor of a major city in the state.
According to NBC News, Castor said her win “sends a resounding message to our community — no, it sends a resounding message to the nation, that Tampa celebrates its diversity and lifts everyone up in a positive way.”
Castor told supporters during her acceptance speech Tuesday night that as mayor, she would focus on “strengthening our neighborhoods” and promised to build a city that residents would “be proud to pass off to the next generation,” with a focus on affordable housing and a living wage.
Castor replaces Bob Buckhorn, who is stepping down after eight years as mayor of Tampa due to term limits.
A general election featuring seven candidates in March saw Castor with 49 percent of the vote to second-place Straz’s 15.5 percent.
However, because Castor did not win a majority of the vote, a runoff election was required on Tuesday.
She was widely expected to win; the Tampa Bay Times called the election for Castor just 15 minutes after the polls closed Tuesday night.
Straz, best known for his philanthropy and the performing arts center that bears his name in Tampa, also has a building bearing his name at Carthage College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.