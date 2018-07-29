RACINE — The City of Racine has received a grant to assess contamination at the location of a former industrial laundry company.
Industrial Laundry Services, 1236 13th St., which sat just east of Washington Avenue between Downtown and Uptown, filed for receivership in June 2017.
The company had provided laundry service for hotels and healthcare facilities across Illinois and Wisconsin, including Potawatomi Hotel in Milwaukee.
In recent years the company fell victim to several fires, including blazes in April 2009, July 2015 and July 2016.
The state’s Department of Natural Resources announced this month that the city received a grant from the Wisconsin Assessment Monies program that will fund about $20,000 worth of contractor services at the former laundry company.
Those services are expected to help the city’s Redevelopment Authority assess possible contamination, which could lead to the clean-up and eventual reuse of the site, according to a DNR press release.
The site is approximately one acre. Racine Fire Department records reportedly indicate that a 500-gallon underground fuel oil tank was located on or near the site.
The RDA is ready to promote the property, according to the release, and investigating the environmental conditions could better position the board to secure a buyer and put the site to use.
“This WAM grant could be just the leverage that the RDA needs to help turn this property around and get it on track for the next generation of use,” DNR brownfields section Chief Christine Haag said in the release.
The WAM program is administered by the DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program and provides communities with professional environmental site assessments at properties that are known to have or may have contamination. The program is funded through the brownfields assessment grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
No financial match or project administration is involved for local governments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
it’s closed now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.