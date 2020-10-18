Former educator opens Cajun restaurant in Downtown Racine

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin in March, it provided Tasia and Levon, a former Case CNC machinist, with time for reflection on the important things in life.

It seemed an opportune time to pursue Tasia’s longtime dream and take the entrepreneurial plunge.

“COVID opened our minds up to the possibilities.” Tasia said. “When COVID happened I was working at home virtually, with a lot of time to think about how time is a valuable asset. I also liked the flexibility of being home with my kids in the morning, not having that morning rush … I thought about how if I made the leap into entrepreneurship I would have autonomy over my time.”

A breakthrough moment for Tasia came while listening to a “really important sermon” by minister Sarah Jakes Roberts entitled “Weeping to Walking.”

“It was speaking to me,” she recalls. “Your passion is something you have to be willing to suffer for. Passion is not a glamorous thing necessarily. It’s something that you’re willing to go all out for. The sermon inspired me. This is something that I was really passionate about. I had to be able to have faith.