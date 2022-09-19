Former Downtown Waterford church to be converted into retail, wellness and gathering center

WATERFORD — Rochester’s Riverside Studio owner Jessie Vyvyan was eating a burger at the newly-opened Noble Brothers burger shop in Downtown Waterford when she looked out and saw an abandoned church across the street at 318 W. Main St.

Four days later, she got a phone call from one of her friends, who put her in touch with the landlord. Before she knew it, Vyvyan had a second location for her Riverside Studio business.

Vyvyan is opening the second location in the former Community United Methodist Church site at 318 W. Main St., Waterford. The business is to be a retail shop, crystal apothecary, wellness center and a “Waterford Community Corner.”

She plans to begin remodeling at the start of next month, and then hopefully have a soft opening around Thanksgiving.

“Waterford’s kind of a big deal right now,” Vyvyan said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of a bigger deal.”

Past and present

The property was marked as a heritage site by nonprofit organization Absolutely Waterford, which is now Explore Waterford.

The original English church was dedicated in 1873. It was remodeled in 1928, and in 1959, a nine-room education unit was added. The adjacent home, for office space, was added on the east side in 1980. In 1993 the site was deconsecrated and sold to Barry and Cyndy Lindau, and converted to the short-lived Heavenly Haven Antique Mall.

Vyvyan said she knew she wanted to expand her business for a while. She partially credits landing this location to making a wish during a new moon cycle.

“It’s crazy and wild. It’s been a lot of fun,” Vyvyan said of preparing her second location. “This has just been a dream come true, it’s like living the dream … It’s kind of funny how it worked out so fast for me.”

A practitioner’s group called Let Love Live Ladies will be utilizing the space for wellness and healing practices such as massage, life coaching, Akashic record reading, yoga and more.

The retail space is to offer products from local businesses and beyond. The Waterford Community Corner aspect is to contain after-school programming, locally-sponsored events for children and families and provide a space for teens to hang out.

A gathering place

Chi, Trees and Oils is the name of the business located inside the first location of Riverside Studio. The storefront says Riverside Studio to make for a more recognizable and understandable name, Vyvyan said.

The first location has offered yoga, reiki healing, meditation and Vyvyan’s own product line since opening the establishment in November 2020.

Vyvyan, a Rochester resident, is leasing the Waterford former church property from Lindau.

The new location is to offer some of the same services, such as yoga classes, mediation sessions and crystal how-to sessions. Life coaching and grief counseling is also to be available and nonreligious marriage services.

“The chapel will serve that space really well,” Vyvyan said.

She added with multiple practitioners sharing the space, they may be able to share clientele and host retreats.

Vyvyan said she hopes to start a babysitters’ club and theater group, potentially having classes on how to act and improvisational theatre. There additionally may be teens’ nights with board games such as Dungeons and Dragons.

Vyvyan said she’s open to “all sorts of opportunity,” and may seek events with the Boy and Girl Scouts and after-school clubs.

“It’s going to be a place where all ages and backgrounds can come together, relax and feel safe,” Vyvyan said.

Retail is to be in the larger of two sanctuaries in the former church space and classes are to be held in the smaller sanctuary.

She plans to complete a “full redo” for the building, with painting, installing new floors and ceilings and cosmetically updating the bathrooms, basement and parsonage.

“Otherwise it’s gorgeous just the way it is,” Vyvyan said.