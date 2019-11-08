Former County Board Chairman Peter Hansen appointed to Union Grove board

Hansen said he has no specific goals for his tenure as a trustee but said he wants to help the village “grow and prosper.”

All of the candidates were interviewed in open session Wednesday. Two votes were taken. In the first, Hansen received three votes, Hood received two and Uebersohn got one, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes. Trustees then voted again between just Hansen and Hood, and Hansen carried the vote 5-1, Hawes said.

“Union Grove has always been an important part of my life,” Hansen said. “Some of my family still lives here, my mother still lives here in Union Grove ... It feels very natural to me that Union Grove is a part of me and I love to be a part of it.”

