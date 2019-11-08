Former County Board Chairman Peter Hansen appointed to Union Grove board

UNION GROVE — A familiar face to Racine County residents was appointed to the Village Board Wednesday night.
Trustees selected former Yorkville town chairman, County Board chairman and interim county executive Peter Hansen to fill the board vacancy created last month when Trustee Al Jelinek moved out of the village. Hansen returns to local government about a year after he stepped aside from Yorkville’s board when the then-town incorporated into a village.
Hansen moved back to Union Grove, his hometown, earlier this year and was itching to get back into local government, he said.
“I miss it a lot, and I thought I would like to get back into it,” he said.
Hansen was selected from a field of six candidates, several of whom are also familiar faces around the village.
The other candidates were:
- Adam Graf, owner of Countywide Lawn Care, who served as a village trustee from 2013-17
- Anthony Uebersohn, business analyst at CoreLogic in Wauwatosa
- Jennifer Ditscheit, business services representative at Dynamic Workforce Solutions and former executive director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce
- Patrick Brinkman, library technician at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha
- Tony Hood, Union Grove Community Development Authority citizen member, chief principal/strategist for H.T. Consulting Group in Libertyville, Illinois
Hansen said he has no specific goals for his tenure as a trustee but said he wants to help the village “grow and prosper.”
All of the candidates were interviewed in open session Wednesday. Two votes were taken. In the first, Hansen received three votes, Hood received two and Uebersohn got one, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes. Trustees then voted again between just Hansen and Hood, and Hansen carried the vote 5-1, Hawes said.
“Union Grove has always been an important part of my life,” Hansen said. “Some of my family still lives here, my mother still lives here in Union Grove ... It feels very natural to me that Union Grove is a part of me and I love to be a part of it.”