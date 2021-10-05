Former corrections officer sentenced to time in County Jail for skimming funds

RACINE — A former corrections officer with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will do time in the County Jail for skimming money from the fees she was supposed to collect.

Barbara Teeling, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to eight months in the County Jail for two counts of theft in a business setting and attempted misconduct while in office, all misdemeanors.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

The charges were originally felonies but were reduced to misdemeanors in a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into Teeling’s actions determined she took approximately $11,458 between Jan. 18, 2018 and Dec. 30, 2020. She paid back what she had taken prior to sentencing.

However, Judge Robert Repischak told Teeling she could not pay back what she had taken; that is, the public trust.

“This country and society is going to hell in a handbasket,” Repischak said. “And you know why? Because people do not trust government institutions, and we have whole swaths of the community that don’t trust law enforcement.”

He continued and said people who were “ripping off the taxpayers” made things worse — especially for those still employed in law enforcement.