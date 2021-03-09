Former corrections officer pleads not guilty to felony theft

Allegedly, the program participant came to the 24-hour window and questioned why he had a balance when he had paid — as evidenced by the receipt he provided, signed by Teeling.

However, the finance department had no record of having received the payment.

Supervisors at the jail began investigating and discovered two other payments made by another participant that had not been received by the finance department.

According to the complaint, investigators began reviewing surveillance video.

A video from Nov. 30 reportedly showed Teeling interacting with a participant in the public area of the 24-hour window. According to the complaint, Teeling collected the swab for the drug test, and the payment, but did not place the money in the safe per protocol.

The complaint noted that Teeling had two interactions on Dec. 11 in which she once again interacted with two participants in the public area of the 24-hour window, collected the swab for the drug test, and the payment, but did not place the money in the safe.