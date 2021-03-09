Former corrections officer pleads not guilty to felony theft

RACINE — A former corrections officer with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office — facing criminal charges for allegedly skimming money — made her first appearance in court Tuesday.
Barbara Teeling, 39, pleaded not guilty to theft and misconduct of office/acting in excess of authority, both felonies.
Teeling is facing allegations she took $11,458 between Jan. 18, 2018 and Dec. 30, 2020.
Case history
Teeling managed the Day Reporting Center at the Racine County Jail for the past four years. The program monitors inmates who are on release but wearing an electronic monitoring device.
Inmates on release are required to report to the 24-hour window on a daily basis where they are tested for drugs and alcohol.
Additionally, they must pay a weekly fee of $105.
According to the criminal complaint, Teeling collected the $105 as part of her duties.
On Jan. 13, investigators were dispatched to the Law Enforcement Center for a reported case of embezzlement.
The criminal complaint noted that a corrections officer assigned to the DRC to assist when Teeling was not available reported a suspicious interaction he had with a program participant on Dec. 31.
Allegedly, the program participant came to the 24-hour window and questioned why he had a balance when he had paid — as evidenced by the receipt he provided, signed by Teeling.
However, the finance department had no record of having received the payment.
Supervisors at the jail began investigating and discovered two other payments made by another participant that had not been received by the finance department.
According to the complaint, investigators began reviewing surveillance video.
A video from Nov. 30 reportedly showed Teeling interacting with a participant in the public area of the 24-hour window. According to the complaint, Teeling collected the swab for the drug test, and the payment, but did not place the money in the safe per protocol.
The complaint noted that Teeling had two interactions on Dec. 11 in which she once again interacted with two participants in the public area of the 24-hour window, collected the swab for the drug test, and the payment, but did not place the money in the safe.
According to the complaint, when confronted Teeling at first denied taking any money; though, she did admit that she did not follow protocol. Later, Teeling admitted that she began taking money in November 2020, because she was experiencing difficulties in her personal finances.
However, investigators located additional receipt books in Teeling’s locker. In addition to two additional receipt books, there was a spreadsheet with a column that indicated “COVID Balance Forgiven.”
There was no program for forgiving balances for COVID and Teeling did not have that authority on her own, the complaint noted.
According to Lt. James Evans, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Teeling was placed on unpaid administrative as an initial internal investigation took place. When that investigation uncovered the evidence of a crime, charges were forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s office.
“The alleged actions of Teeling in no way reflect the professionalism and integrity of the staff of the Racine County Jail,” Evans said.
A status conference in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. on April 12 in Racine County Circuit Court.
