BURLINGTON — To say the former Coaches Bar and Grill, 488 Milwaukee Ave., was a mess when Bevin and Anna Dawson bought it is an understatement.
“It looked like they had a party and walked away,” said Anna.
The old bar was still in place with dishes and inventory still out and more stored in the basement.
“It looked like we could just walk in and open a bar,” said Bevin. “A really gross one.”
They’ve taken out four dumpsters full of garbage, held a rummage sale and there’s still more — another bar in the basement, a cigarette vending machine, piles of cash registers and more. The upstairs apartments, which have been closed since they were damaged by a fire decades ago, “look more like a horror movie,” according to Anna. The roof also leaks, so there’s considerable water damage throughout the building.
In spite of the obvious challenges, the Dawsons have committed to rehabilitating the building and transforming it into a multipurpose space they’re calling The Loop Commons, home to a for-rent photography studio, event space, climbing wall, coffee roastery and office space for small businesses and creatives.
The couple, who are Burlington-born and raised, see it as an opportunity to invest in their community, their family and bring something new into a city that’s become a hub for creativity and entrepreneurship.
Family ties
Bevin and Anna grew up in Burlington and went to Catholic Central High School. After graduation, Anna went to school at University of Minnesota and Bevin followed her there while serving in the military. Anna worked as a clothing stylist for photo shoots and Bevin became a contractor specializing in electrical work.
They moved back to Burlington shortly after their first set of twins were born about five years ago and have combined their skills for a few rehabilitation projects. They started with their 120 year-old house and most recently renovated the LifeBridge Church at 457 Milwaukee Ave. — Anna was part of the design team and Bevin was the general contractor.
The Loop Commons is their most ambitious project to date, based on the size of the building, the extent of the damage and that they’re taking on all the risk.
“It’s a different challenge, but I’m excited about it,” said Bevin.
The idea started with wanting to open an indoor climbing wall, something Burlington doesn’t have and the Dawsons thought could get a lot of interest, especially during the winter. They originally looked at the former Standard Press building at 700 N. Pine St., but that didn’t work out. They decided to take on the former Coaches building, somewhat reluctantly.
“The point was to be downtown,” said Bevin. “We’re not excited about the building, but excited about this spot.”
The new venture will also allow Bevin, who often travels for work, to stay home and spend more time with their four children.
“We knew we wanted to be downtown and Bevin wants to skateboard to work,” said Anna.
While they were working on the LifeBridge project, Anna was able to stop in with the kids. They’ve been able to help out at the Coaches site as well — they were put in charge of demolition of the existing toilets.
Something new
For the main bar area near the intersection of Milwaukee and Chestnut, they plan to remove the floor, which will give them 28 feet for building a climbing wall. Instead of the typical climbing wall, they plan to put in place a bouldering wall, which only allows people to climb a maximum of 13 feet so they’re not required to use harnesses and ropes. People can just put on a pair of climbing shoes and go at it.
“There are very few barriers to entry,” said Bevin. “The goal is to get people in.”
Further back in another area, Bevin plans to set up the Burlington Coffee Co., another one of their ventures, where they’ll import and roast fresh coffee for sale. The second floor will have office space, some of which could be fully furnished co-working spaces. The third floor will be a rental photo studio that’ll be managed by Kitty Cisler of Kitty Anne Creative and available to anyone who wants to use a professional photography studio.
The couple said since they’ve moved back to Burlington, they’ve noticed a lot of artists and creatives calling their hometown home.
“Burlington is turning into a hip town. It’s turning in a place that people want to visit,” said Bevin. “People got really excited about (The Loop Commons) ... and people want to be part of it.”
The couple hope to be ready to open by February/March 2020.
