CNH Industrial's former Case tractor plant and foundry site is shown on Sept. 20, looking east, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The site is undergoing remediation from its manufacturing past.
Demolition of the Case Tractor Company's historic Racine Tractor Plant (also known as the Clausen Works) takes place on Aug. 19, 2004. The last of some 920,000 Case tractors built at the plant was driven off the assembly line on July 26, 2002. The plant, which opened in 1913, was replaced by an addition to the Case Transmission Plant on Highway 11, where Case and New Holland tractors are built. Case and New Holland merged in 1999 to form CNH Global.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Throughout most of the twentieth century, J.I. Case Co. tractors rolled off the line at a 100-acre property overlooking Lake Michigan, called the Clausen Works.
Between 1913 and 2002, about 920,000 Case tractors were manufactured at that plant, which was located immediately south of the Racine wastewater treatment plant and north of the Lake Park neighborhood. After CNH moved tractor production 4 miles west and was unable to sell the Clausen Works foundry, both structures and an electric power plant were razed and sold for scrap.
In 2004, as that salvage operation was about to start, CNH called the 100-acre site the largest single lakefront parcel available for development between Milwaukee and Chicago.
“CNH’s lakefront property provides a unique opportunity to create a substantial new development that would blend well with nearby residential, open space, and public uses,” Gordy Kacala, then executive director of Racine County Economic Development Corp., stated at the time.
Fifteen years later, CNH Global is still working to get the site in shape to put on the market.
Since the buildings were razed, exploration and remediation activities have been ongoing with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources oversight.
“A site of this size that operated for nearly 100 years takes time to plan and coordinate,” Troy Williams of CNH said recently. “The current activities represent some of the final stages of this process,” said Williams, CNH North American Region manager of environment, health, safety and energy.
‘It’s a huge project’
“We’re trying to get it through a remediation process,” said Pam Mylotta, DNR program manager for remediation and redevelopment for the Southeast Region Team. “It has been going on for several years. It’s a huge project. They want to get it into redevelopment.”
CNH has removed underground storage tanks for substances such as fuel oil, Mylotta said.
There is also the potential issue of foundry sand that was used as fill on the property: It can contain contaminants such as lead, aluminum, copper or steel.
“That’s not the biggest issue,” Mylotta said. “They’re not going to be moving it, and they’re not contaminants that migrate.”
CNH has also been investigating where toxic PCBs, an important contaminant — especially near a water body — may exist on the property, Mylotta said. Some of that material will be removed and some will be capped.
Also, the company is working along the bluff’s edge to shore it up, she said. Some materials will be moved inland and are being used where they can safely be covered. The company has been working with an engineer to design the removal and structural improvements.
Reconstruction of more than 1,000 feet of shoreline protection system is happening now, Williams said. “Design consideration was given to include benefits for waterside natural habitat and ease of long-term maintenance,” he said. “This new system replaces the current stone revetment constructed in 1972.”
It is currently estimated that the property will be undergoing remedial construction through next year and potentially into 2021, Williams said.
Meanwhile, Williams said the property is listed for sale, although no online record of that could be found even with the help of a local real estate professional.
And the site’s future is …?
One person watching the cleanup of the old Case site with great interest is Keith Haas, general manager of the Racine Water and Wastewater Utility. “The wastewater utility is currently doing facilities planning for a plant expansion because Mount Pleasant and Caledonia have asked for more capacity,” he said last week.
“The Racine Wastewater Commission has entered into an exclusivity agreement with CNH that gives us first options at acquiring the entire 100 acres,” Haas said. However, the utility would not need that much for an expansion. Haas said the amount needed is not yet known, but indicated it could be perhaps 30 to 40 acres.
“It’s an opportunity that would never come again in 100 years,” Haas said. “If I had to guess, it would be at least three years before we could complete any improvements on the property, assuming we come to an agreement to purchase.”
If the Wastewater Commission does buy the 100 acres — and Haas thinks it would apparently have to buy all or nothing — a clause in a water agreement amendment allows that land to become City of Racine property via annexation or transfer without objection.
“We have no plans for the remainder of the property,” Haas said. “I am not aware of any plans whatsoever for the remainder by the city or others.”
