Former Burlington anti-racism organizer files lawsuit against School Board member/County Board candidate

BURLINGTON — The founder of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism has filed a lawsuit against a current Burlington Area School Board member who is also seeking a seat on the Racine County Board.

The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court on Nov. 5 by Darnisha Garbade, seeks an unspecified “award of punitive damages” from Taylor Wishau, who was elected to the BASD Board in 2018 and is currently running to represent Burlington on the County Board.

Garbade moved out of Burlington and stepped down from leading BCDR last year, citing threats to her and her family’s safety.

The lawsuit alleges that Garbade suffered “severe and permanent emotional, psychological and economic injuries” because of Wishau’s “willful, wanton and reckless acts she (sic) has committed against the plaintiff.”

A response, filed by attorneys representing Wishau on Dec. 23, denies all of the allegations.

The lawsuit does not detail the specifics of the injuries Garbade suffered, although she has previously said she and her family have faced threats since moving to Burlington and especially since she began elevating concerns about racism in the community.

Lawsuit, allegations and denials

Garbade said her children first enrolled in Burlington schools in 2016.

Within BASD, she alleges they and other students of color faced repeated incidents of racist bullying that were not “appropriately” addressed by administrators.

Complaints filed by Garbade led to the state investigation. That investigation concluded that there was a “severe, pervasive and persistent … racially hostile environment” within Burlington schools. Wishau has been among those who question that assessment.

Among the allegations in the complaint was Wishau’s public opposition to BCDR and a formal discrimination complaint he filed against Garbade in June 2021, seeking to have Garbade excluded from BASD’s Community Equity Team, before retracting it less than a month later. Garbade’s new lawsuit called Wishau’s complaint “baseless” and accused Wishau of having “abused a legal process put in place by the BASD for the purpose of documenting discrimination by students, BASD staff, and/or BASD employees.”

This wasn’t the only instance of conflict between anti-racism activists in Burlington and Wishau. In social media posts, Wishau referred to Melissa Statz — the Burlington teacher and BCDR leader who received national attention after discussing Black Lives Matter in the classroom with her students because, she said, her students had been asking questions about BLM and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer — as a “rogue” who would be “dealt with.”

Garbade’s lawsuit cited a June 2021 Journal Times report that stated: “Wishau said that he would resist the state requirement that BCDR be involved in BASD’s anti-racism work.” In an email to a reporter at the time, Wishau wrote “DPI ‘mandate’ or not, no unelected or unaccountable bureaucrats in Madison that have ZERO vested interest or accountability to my constituents are going to force me to work with an organization (BCDR) or individual (Garbade) like that … period.”

When Wishau tried to fight state demands regarding how BASD must do more to combat racism in its hallways, he was overruled by other school board members.

The lawsuit accuses Wishau of having filed the complaint “for the purpose of chilling Garbade’s speech regarding a matter of public concern, namely deliberate indifference to racism.”

“Garbade suffered emotionally and economically because of the complaint,” the lawsuit continues.

Wishau’s attorneys laid out six primary defenses to the allegations. They are:

“1. Plaintiff’s Complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted; 2. Plaintiff’s Complaint fails to state a basis to impose punitive damages against Defendant; 3. Plaintiff did not engage in protected speech; 4. Defendant engaged in protected speech; 5. Defendant is entitled to qualified immunity; (and) 6. Plaintiff’s injuries and/or damages may have been proximately caused by the actions of persons over whom this answering Defendant has no responsibility or control.”

Wishau thus demanded the complaint be dismissed and that Garbade pay his attorney’s fees and “and such other relief the Court deems just and equitable.”

History

The relationship between BCDR/Garbade and BASD School Board members has been contentious since a November 2020 meeting in which allies of BCDR began a raucous protest that interrupted the School Board proceedings, leading to the board members leaving the room. Wishau and other School Board members said they threatened by members of the group.

After that, as the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rise and fall, the School Board did not meet again in person until July 2021. Fear of rowdy protests and harassment were cited as reasons to keep board meetings virtual for more than a half-year.

At an in-person board meeting in August which was shut down and police were called, it was not due to actions by BCDR or its allies, but rather by a group opposed to mask mandates in schools that included at least one individual who made anti-Muslim remarks.

Background

BASD Spokesperson Julie Thomas said in an email: “The District does not comment on ongoing litigation. Specific questions on this lawsuit can be directed to our legal counsel, Axley Attorneys.”

Madison-based Axley Attorneys are also representing Wishau, although he is being sued in his personal capacity, not as an elected official.

Wishau, Garbade and the lawyers representing each of them did not provide comments for this report. Garbade is represented by Milwaukee-based Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs; among her lawyers are Mark Thomsen, who also is a Democratic appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Current BCDR President Laura Bielefeldt also declined to comment.

In his campaign for County Board, Wishau has the endorsements of several prominent local Republicans, including Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, and state Sens. Julian Bradley and Van Wanggaard.

The discovery process in the court case is ongoing.

