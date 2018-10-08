RACINE COUNTY — The 63rd Assembly District encompasses a huge swath of Racine County, stretching from Mount Pleasant to Burlington. For 14 years, the seat has been held by Republican Robin Vos, a Burlington native now living in Rochester. Since 2013, Vos has also held the Assembly's top position: speaker.
On Nov. 6, Vos faces a challenge from former Burlington alderman Joel Jacobsen, a retired insurance executive, who is bringing a rare dichotomy for the largely rural and suburban district: presenting a progressive platform alternative to Vos' well-established conservative viewpoints.
Below are several topical questions posed to the candidates, with their answers appearing in alphabetical order.
Should the state pass legislation to reform current laws regarding marijuana? Why or why not?
Jacobsen: Legislation on medical cannabis should be enacted in early 2019. There is strong evidence it can help alleviate the opioid crisis, chronic pain, reduce epileptic seizures, assist with Parkinson's and a variety of other conditions. On Aug. 22, TMJ4 reported "In the newest Marquette Law poll, 61 percent of registered voters in Wisconsin are in favor of legalizing marijuana and allowing it to be regulated like alcohol."
Even without consideration of the reduction in law enforcement, judicial, and prison costs, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue estimated $138 million in revenue by 2021 from recreational cannabis. The human cost of the punitive policies on Wisconsin residents and families is horrendous, and with a strong racial correlation. Carefully crafted legislation can help boost job creation and the Wisconsin middle class. A statewide referendum should be set as soon as possible.
Vos: I support the legalization of medical marijuana as long as it’s done at the federal level. I think it is reasonable that people should be able to get a prescription for marijuana from their doctor like they would with an opioid. But we need a real system run by the federal government that can help everyone. I don’t support the legalization of recreational marijuana. Having more drugs in society is not a benefit to anyone: the individual, the employer or the individual’s family.
Should the state pass legislation covering citizens with pre-existing health conditions? If so, what types of pre-existing conditions should be covered and how would it be paid for? If not , why?
Jacobsen: The context of any discussion on health care financing is that the U.S. is the only developed country in the world that does not provide universal coverage. Canada and Australia for example pay $4,500 per citizen versus well over $10,000 per person in the United States. Physicians in Australia are paid similarly to U.S. physicians.
Wisconsin provisions to improve affordability and coverage are dependent upon the federal context. Right now Wisconsin can accept $200 million a year from the federal government for Medicaid expansion. In any discussion on the BadgerCare public option and past proposed bills, financing I assume would be derived from a combination of taxes on those with the highest incomes and/or specific business taxes. Driving toward efficiencies offered in the U.S. and learning the lessons of quality health care systems worldwide will assist in reducing health care costs for a majority of Wisconsin citizens, including pre-existing conditions.
Vos: Yes. We should do all that we can to ensure that those with pre-existing health conditions continue to get the insurance coverage they need. That’s why in the Assembly, we led the way with a measure that would prohibit health insurance policies from considering pre-existing conditions when setting rates for the individuals and families they cover. Unfortunately, the state Senate did not take up the bill.
We know that premiums under Obamacare have skyrocketed and are hurting families across Wisconsin. This session we put in place a health care stability law to reduce those premiums and increase coverage.
How do you propose having the state pay to fix and maintain transportation infrastructure? (i.e. raising taxes or creating new taxes)?
Jacobsen: My first priority is to boost the wealth and income of middle and working class Wisconsin citizens. If we are now paying 20 percent on road funds to pay down the debt, that represents mismanagement on the part of the Walker administration.
The avoidance of regressive taxes is always a consideration, but there are no specific proposals from any entity as to correct the poor roads situation in the state or any that have been accepted. Gasoline taxes, user fees, and tolls all have their pros and cons. Possibly a combination of all three. Inaction is not acceptable.
Vos: Wisconsin should have a long-term funding solution to meet our transportation needs. The first step was to ensure that the Department of Transportation was operating efficiently and all the cost-saving reform measures were pursued. Now our state needs more revenue. More people are using the roads and fuel-efficient cars are not generating enough revenue through a main transportation funding source, the gas tax.
I prefer user fees like tolling so people are paying for what they actually utilize. There’s no doubt that we have the needs, now we just have to have the will to act.
Should Act 10 be repealed and should municipal levy limits be eliminated? Why or why not?
Jacobsen: The philosophy and action of the Walker administration was absolutely wrong in light of the 2008 U.S. economic crash, after eight years under G.W. Bush, six with complete federal control. Job creation and demand are created from the bottom up, as evidenced by the rise of the U.S. middle class post World War ll. Encouraged and financed by the anti-union Kochs and ALEC, Wisconsin Republicans chose to demonize teachers while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest and corporate donors also touting the Libertarian economic mushy narrative.
Public unions do have a different role than private ones, and unfunded liabilities as demonstrated by Illinois, is a legitimate criticism. I would repeal Act 10, or at least revise it to allow unions to take their rightful place as protectors of the middle class. In general, I tend toward eliminating levy limits, but would like more feedback from municipalities as to the best course.
Vos: No. Act 10 gave local units of government and school boards the flexibility to balance their budgets and reward the best teachers. I don’t think it’s necessary to go backward when the reforms have worked. Act 10 has saved taxpayers billions of dollars and our schools and teachers continue to excel.
I favor the referendum system that allows the voters to have a say as to when their property taxes are raised. Because of our efforts, property taxes are lower today than they were in 2010. We don’t want people to be taxed out of their homes; we want people, especially our seniors, to stay in their homes as long as they’d like.
Should the state freeze or end school voucher funding? Why or why not?
Jacobsen: While the Walker administration has gotten the message for public schools, it really is too little, too late to address the growing criticisms of teacher shortages, lack of qualified instructors due to low pay, and frustration in rural districts to retain teachers and funding. I recommend a gradual defunding of the voucher program as outcomes have not proved as advertised and are in conflict with the First Amendment. I will bring a unique perspective to the issue as my children were educated in parochial schools, and did well. My education is all public schools. I support a taxpayer voucher transparency bill.
Vos: No. The state economy and job creation are directly tied to having great schools. We have many excellent public schools throughout the area with amazing teachers. It’s safe to say that every parent wants the best education for their child and they want a choice, whether it’s through open enrollment or the parental choice program for lower-income families. The choice program has proven to be successful and more and more parents are looking for options, which is why school choice should continue.
