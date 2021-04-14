Former bank transforms into a coffee shop in the heart of Rochester | DW Coffee at the Bank coming soon

ROCHESTER — The historic building that was once known as the Community State Bank in Downtown Rochester will soon become a coffee shop.

DW Coffee at the Bank, 201 W. Main St., will offer coffee, grab-and-go food items, baked goods and catering options for large groups, using ingredients grown by local farmers. For example, the coffee supplier is Lake Geneva Coffee Roastery.

According to a news release from Community State Bank, the coffee shop, which is under construction, is planned to open by mid-July. Its groundbreaking ceremony was March 24.

"When the bank came up for sale, we just couldn't think of it becoming an insurance company," said Jane Hamilton, owner of the building alongside her spouse, Bob Willard.

Community State Bank President and CEO, Scott Huedepohl, said the bank recognizes Rochester's historic qualities.

"Our priority while selling was to make sure it would go to an owner that appreciates its uniqueness and would create a place for the whole community to enjoy," Huedepohl said.