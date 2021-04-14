 Skip to main content
Former bank transforms into a coffee shop in the heart of Rochester | DW Coffee at the Bank coming soon
topical top story

DW Coffee at the Bank

From left, Jaclyn Trimble, Leslie Kinsey and Jane Hamilton stand on Friday in front of what will soon be remodeled to house DW Coffee at the Bank, 201 W. Main St., Rochester. 

 Diana Panuncial

ROCHESTER — The historic building that was once known as the Community State Bank in Downtown Rochester will soon become a coffee shop.

DW Coffee at the Bank, 201 W. Main St., will offer coffee, grab-and-go food items, baked goods and catering options for large groups, using ingredients grown by local farmers. For example, the coffee supplier is Lake Geneva Coffee Roastery

According to a news release from Community State Bank, the coffee shop, which is under construction, is planned to open by mid-July. Its groundbreaking ceremony was March 24. 

"When the bank came up for sale, we just couldn't think of it becoming an insurance company," said Jane Hamilton, owner of the building alongside her spouse, Bob Willard. 

Community State Bank President and CEO, Scott Huedepohl, said the bank recognizes Rochester's historic qualities. 

"Our priority while selling was to make sure it would go to an owner that appreciates its uniqueness and would create a place for the whole community to enjoy," Huedepohl said. 

Hamilton and Willard have teamed up with Jaclyn Trimble, chef and owner of Wholesome Harvest Meals and Leslie Kinsey, who will be in charge of the coffee, to operate DW Coffee at the Bank.

"Both of these women are smart, hardworking and have great energy," Hamilton said.

The decision to make the location a coffee shop came from the Rochester area not having much variety in hangout and relaxation spaces in close proximity, said Trimble. 

"This will be great because people don't want to go to the bar all the time," Trimble said. 

Construction at the cafe

Construction workers discuss plans for the cafe's floor plan on Friday. 

The three envisioned the coffee shop also working as a community center, hosting book clubs and other groups, as well as being a private venue space after hours.

They hope to be a host of baking competitions, paint and sips, and "whatever else we can dream up," Hamilton said.

They also aim to participate in Rochester's Day in the Country, an annual celebration full of family activities, live music and other festivities. 

"One of my biggest things is making sure the youth have somewhere to come and hang out," Kinsey added. 

