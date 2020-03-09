Former and current teacher face off for Unified's District 2

RACINE — In the Racine Unified School Board District 2 election on April 7, longtime board member and former teacher Dennis Wiser is up against newcomer and current teacher Scott Coey.
Wiser formerly worked as a Racine Unified teacher, has served on the School Board since 2008 and was an alderman on the Racine City Council from 2010 to 2017. He is also a former executive director of the Racine Education Association, the Racine teachers’ union.
Coey teaches advanced placement geography, sociology, government and world history classes at Kenosha Bradford High School. He’s also a Kenosha Education Association representative.
In January, Wiser voted in favor of asking electors through an April 7 referendum to exceed the district’s revenue limit by more than $1 billion over the next 30 years to renovate and replace Unified’s aging buildings.
“I am voting yes,” Coey said of the referendum, “but disappointed that the elephant in the room is not being addressed. New buildings are definitely needed, but buildings do not teach students. There is a morale crisis amongst educators that needs to be addressed in order to maximize the potential of new facilities.”
District 2 covers the southeastern-most part of the the school district, including parts of Racine and Mount Pleasant.
Also running for reelection to the Racine Unified School Board on April 7 are Mike Frontier, representing District 3 and School Board President Brian O’Connell, representing District 7. Frontier and O’Connell are both incumbents and are running unopposed.
Racine Unified School Board members serve three year terms with a salary of $300 per month.
Following are the District 2 candidates’ answers to questions submitted by The Journal Times.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
WISER: There is a wide range of issues. First and foremost always is student achievement. This means preparing some students for further learning in college or technical schools and preparing others for entry into the workforce.
Issues that impact achievement include curriculum selection, classroom environments, hiring and retaining the best possible staff, and providing appropriate levels of technology.
There are also significant operational issues, including long range facility planning, long term budget planning, and adopting an annual budget that delivers a good return for taxpayers within the limits of state budget caps.
COEY: There are several issues facing RUSD. We need to effectively build a statewide coalition to adequately fund public education. We must improve the culture of our schools to improve learning and teaching conditions. Educators need support for the important work that they do and students need to feel agency over their education. Currently RUSD has a top-down approach to its delivery of education. Everything emanates from central office. Student and educator voices must be adequately included in important decisions that are made. This requires transparency and accountability on the part of the administration and the board of education.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
WISER: Being a board member involves listening, learning, debating and — most important — taking action.
My experience in elected positions allows me to quickly determine the best course for moving forward. I pass more new policy than anyone else on the board. Experience also makes me a valuable resource for other board members.
My background in math helps me review student performance, budgets and long-term trends. It allows me to quickly identify important data versus data that is simply noise.
Finally, my decades in Racine classrooms helps me understand our unique issues and distinguish between real solutions and posturing.
COEY: I am currently a successful, highly motivated urban educator in Kenosha, first and foremost. My relevant classroom experience will help me make sound decisions as an RUSD Board member. I understand curriculum, best practices, teacher-administration relationships, concerns of educators and students, professional development, and how to build a school culture of inclusion. Additionally I’ve lived in Racine my whole life, and attended school in the very district I would serve. I love Racine. I am invested in our community and want to give back to all the people that have helped me be the success that I have become.