Former and current teacher face off for Unified's District 2

Also running for reelection to the Racine Unified School Board on April 7 are Mike Frontier, representing District 3 and School Board President Brian O’Connell, representing District 7. Frontier and O’Connell are both incumbents and are running unopposed.

Racine Unified School Board members serve three year terms with a salary of $300 per month.

Following are the District 2 candidates’ answers to questions submitted by The Journal Times.

What do you see as the issues in the race?

WISER: There is a wide range of issues. First and foremost always is student achievement. This means preparing some students for further learning in college or technical schools and preparing others for entry into the workforce.

Issues that impact achievement include curriculum selection, classroom environments, hiring and retaining the best possible staff, and providing appropriate levels of technology.

There are also significant operational issues, including long range facility planning, long term budget planning, and adopting an annual budget that delivers a good return for taxpayers within the limits of state budget caps.