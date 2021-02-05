Former alderman Dorothy 'Dottie' Hicks Constantine was a trailblazer of community advocacy

RACINE — Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Hicks Constantine was “a force of nature.”
This was the way both Charley Constantine and Maggie Porter, two of her five children, described Hicks Constantine, who dedicated her life to advocating for others in Racine.
Hicks Constantine died Jan. 26 at the age of 94.
“My mother was not the type of person just to sit around and feel bad,” said Charley, a former Racine County Circuit Court judge who retired in 2018. “She was going to go out and do something.”
And she did.
Accomplishments in Racine
Hicks Constantine was born July 7, 1926, in Glendale, Calif. She met her husband, Charles Constantine, who preceded her in death, in Racine and decided to settle here.
In Racine, she joined the Junior League, founded the first girls’ swim team at the YMCA, worked as a teacher for Head Start, and in the early 1970s, was elected alderman to the Racine City Council’s 2nd District.
As alderman for 17 years, Hicks Constantine was known for advocating for affordable housing, limiting the number of bars in the area, helping oversee an official Southside Revitalization Project, and working to break down systemic racism.
She was a trailblazer, said Tom Buhler, who was friends with her through his mother, who was also close with her.
“She was a good example of the positive impact of community activism, collectivism, things we don’t see,” said her youngest child, Liz Constantine, 62.
Mark Hertzberg, former director of photography for The Journal Times, had known Hicks Constantine since the early 1980s, said she was a dynamic woman.
“She came to be a forceful representative for her constituency and an important member of the community,” Hertzberg said.
Porter, 67, said her mother also mentored young people, helping them enroll in higher education and even helping them financially.
Crashing through glass ceilings
Porter said Hicks Constantine readily took on the challenges of being a woman in politics, despite it being against the social norms of the time.
“Most, if not all, of my friends’ moms were stay-at-home housewives, the norm for the 1950s,” Porter said.
Liz said her mother was ambitious even though she had a large family.
“In the ‘50s and ‘60s, having five children and ambition was a tough combination,” Liz said, adding that her mother paved the way for women in politics. “She crashed through a few glass ceilings.”
Family life
Hicks Constantine was one of four sisters, Charley said, and though they argued from time to time, they were “fiercely loyal to each other.”
“And that was passed down,” Charley said, referring to his relationships with his own siblings.
The siblings grew up without a television in the house. They were always told to read, and became dedicated to pursuing a good education, Porter said.
“Both parents emphasized academics,” Porter said, talking of her father, who was an attorney in Racine.
And when there needed to be some fun, Charley said the family went outside.
“In the wintertime, when we had this house on College Avenue, she’d flood the lawn so we could ice skate,” he said.
She knew how to entertain
All described Hicks Constantine as someone social and personable — someone who could “throw a mean party,” Liz said.
Charley said his mother was dubbed as “Downtown Dottie,” because she spent a lot of her time doing things in Downtown Racine.
From the early 2000s to about 2019, Hicks Constantine lived close enough to the Racine Art Museum in Downtown Racine that she could wave at Bruce W. Pepich and Lisa Englander— the executive director at RAM and the principal of guest experience and retail, respectively — in their conference room.
“She became the muse to the museum’s store,” said Englander, 66. “It was her creative home.”
Hicks Constantine visited RAM almost every day and sometimes multiple times a day, said Pepich, 68. She would drop off cookies to the staff and check in on the museum.
“It was fun to have her so close,” Pepich said.
Buhler remembered being invited to Dottie’s 90th birthday party, which Hertzberg said he also attended. They both recalled lots of community members at the party.
“Just looking around the room and seeing 90 to 100 people there, and everyone had these fond memories of her in ways that she touched their lives,” Buhler said.