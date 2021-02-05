Former alderman Dorothy 'Dottie' Hicks Constantine was a trailblazer of community advocacy

Family life

Hicks Constantine was one of four sisters, Charley said, and though they argued from time to time, they were “fiercely loyal to each other.”

“And that was passed down,” Charley said, referring to his relationships with his own siblings.

The siblings grew up without a television in the house. They were always told to read, and became dedicated to pursuing a good education, Porter said.

“Both parents emphasized academics,” Porter said, talking of her father, who was an attorney in Racine.

And when there needed to be some fun, Charley said the family went outside.

“In the wintertime, when we had this house on College Avenue, she’d flood the lawn so we could ice skate,” he said.

She knew how to entertain

All described Hicks Constantine as someone social and personable — someone who could “throw a mean party,” Liz said.

Charley said his mother was dubbed as “Downtown Dottie,” because she spent a lot of her time doing things in Downtown Racine.