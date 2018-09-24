RACINE — Robert Morrison, the man who the late Ray DeHahn replaced as 7th District alderman in 2005, is throwing his name into the hat to replace DeHahn.
Morrison was first elected in 1999 and was unanimously voted council president in 2003.
He didn’t run in 2005, clearing the way for DeHahn, who was alderman for 13 years before he died unexpectedly Sept. 6.
Morrison informed The Journal Times on Monday afternoon via email that he plans to apply for the open aldermanic position “to finish (DeHahn’s) good work.”
Applications for the 7th District seat will remain open until Oct. 31. Applicants are expected to be interviewed by the Committee of the Whole on Nov. 13, after which the City Council can vote to appoint someone to fill the seat.
The appointed alderman would fulfill the rest of DeHahn’s term, which is up next April.
Applicants must live in the 7th District. To apply, applicants are asked to send a letter of interest and resume to the Office of the Clerk at Tara.Coolidge@cityofracine.org or mail to Attention: City Clerk, 730 Washington Ave, Room 103, Racine, WI 53403.
