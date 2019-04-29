ROCHESTER — A former 20.5-acre quarry in the village could become the site of four houses.
Town of Burlington-based Reesman Co. is looking to get the quarry, 815 N. English Settlement Road (Highway J), rezoned to a general farming and residential district with four lots ranging from 4.58 to 5.54 acres.
The company bought the quarry and an adjacent lot in 2007 with the intention of eventually restoring them to a residential status, according to JR Reesman, chairman of the Reesman Co.
“It was more of a reclamation project than anything,” Reesman said.
Rochester’s Plan Commission on Wednesday recommended the rezoning for approval, and the recommendation is scheduled to go to the full Village Board on May 13 for a public hearing and subsequent possible approval, Village Administrator/Treasurer Betty Novy said.
“My feeling is that it will most likely pass,” Novy said. “This is really a restoration of what was an old gravel pit, and so this would fall right in line with the plan to reclaim that land.”
The Reesman Co. finished restoring the area last October after putting in topsoil and planting winter wheat, according to the rezoning application submitted to the village.
Assuming the Village Board approves the rezoning, Reesman said the company would then sell the lots to home developers, with prices to be determined.
