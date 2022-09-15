Forever a fan: Packers hall-of-famer to be recognized with signs at Union Grove entrances

UNION GROVE — Frank Lamping and his passion for the Green Bay Packers are about to become part of Union Grove folklore forever.

The Union Grove Village Board has approved plans for erecting permanent signs at all four major entrances to the village, declaring it the home of Frank Lamping.

Before his death in 2020, Lamping was inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame in 2017 after a sustained public campaign that made him a beloved and revered member of the community.

Only 24 people have been enshrined in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame, with their names permanently exhibited inside Lambeau Field alongside team legends and artifacts, including four Super Bowl trophies.

Lamping also had been recognized as a Union Grove citizen of the year for his activism and commitment to civic improvements.

“He’s just Mr. Union Grove,” longtime friend Dave Moyer said. “He always was.”

Friends and supporters have established the Go Frank Go Foundation to carry on Lamping’s legacy. They also have created an annual community service award in his name.

Last year, one friend approached Union Grove village leaders about erecting signs honoring Lamping at the village’s four main entrances on Highway 11 and Highway 45.

The Go Frank Go Foundation is offering to pay for the signs.

The Village Board approved the request unanimously Monday night, giving the go-ahead for organizers to install the signage later this year while the Packers season is still underway. The green-and-gold signs honoring Lamping will be affixed just below the official welcome declarations already displayed by the village in brick monuments.

Village President Steve Wicklund said he and his fellow board members were excited to honor Lamping and to promote his legacy.

Wicklund said the civic activist and legendary Packers fan remains a household name in Union Grove.

“You ask anyone on the street, they know who Frank Lamping was,” the village president said. “They adored the guy.”

Lamping’s wife, Andrea Lamping, said she was touched to hear about the effort to make her husband a permanent part of the Union Grove’s identity and history.

Referring to world problems of war and disease, Andrea said she is heartened to see people coming together in a positive way to remember and honor Frank Lamping. She agreed that her husband of 37 years was worthy of such high recognition.

“He was a friend to everybody, and everybody knew him,” she said. “He was just one of those people who sparkled.”

Lamping, a Union Grove native who worked as a salesman, was known for his involvement with the Union Grove Lions Club, as well as Leadership Union Grove, the Union Grove History Seekers and many other groups, including a youth basketball league.

The chamber of commerce awarded him citizen-of-the-year honors in 2012.

As a lifelong Packers fan, Lamping was a season-ticket holder in Green Bay, and he had a prolific collection of memorabilia that included a piece of goal post from the “Ice Bowl” 1967 championship game.

In 2017, he became a finalist for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame, in a yearly process that involves online voting by fans worldwide.

Union Grove friends, neighbors and other supporters rallied around Lamping, with pep rallies, marching bands and public appearances. He won the contest and was named just the 19th inductee ever into the fan hall of fame.

Chris Bower, a nephew who now serves on the Go Frank Go Foundation board, said Lamping became as big a personality in Union Grove as some of the brightest stars on the Packers roster.

“It was pretty inspiring to a lot of people,” Bower said. “He was our Donald Driver. He was our Brett Favre.”

Three years later, Lamping died at age 63 following a long fight with prostate cancer. In his final days, Packer fans and others turned out for a parade in his honor on the streets of Union Grove.

Moyer, a senior vice president at Community State Bank, serves as the chairman of the Go Frank Go Foundation. The foundation was created to raise funds to support local nonprofits by continuing Lamping’s mission of serving the community, with a special focus on children.

Moyer said the foundation will raise private funds to pay for the signs declaring Union Grove in perpetuity the home of Frank Lamping.

He likened them to signs in other communities recognizing local heroes, celebrities or champions. Most every community has someone who has made such a significant impact that a permanent memorial is warranted for future generations, he said.

“This one,” he added, “is ours.”