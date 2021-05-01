Ford was semi-retired but stepped up her work during the pandemic

What was it that made you think that during the pandemic was not the right time to quit?

It’s just in you. I didn’t feel like it was an obligation. This was my calling. This was what I was called to do and I’m not going to walk away from it because the going got rough. There’s no way I could walk away and live with myself.

Did you have any mentors when you were starting out, or anyone who helped you along the way?

When I moved from the med-surge floor to the ICU, it was the whole unit. There was no one person in particular. There was no one there that was going to let you flop and fail. If you had a problem, they were there. And I like to think we’re still that way.

Do you have any particular nursing memory that made you realize you had made the right career choice?

I guess maybe it might have been when I was on the med-surg unit and still didn’t quite have my feet wet and I got a patient that was really, really compromised and really failing. I was able to catch that early enough and get help and he survived and made it through. That’s the thing that made me want to move on into the intensive care unit from the med-surge floor to take care of more critical people. It was a good feeling. It gave me a little bit of confidence that I was able to see it in him and catch it before things went bad, or worse.

