Ford was semi-retired but stepped up her work during the pandemic

RACINE — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Linda Ford’s children told her it was time to fully retire from her nursing job. Ford, who has worked for Ascension since the start of her nursing career 22 years ago, knew that she couldn’t quit in the middle of a crisis.
Ford was semi-retired and was only working in the Intensive Care Unit a couple of times a month. But when the pandemic struck, instead of calling it quits, she stepped up to nearly a full-time schedule.
“My mother is not only an amazing mom to 6 kids but is an incredible nurse,” Ford’s daughter Kate Loomis wrote in her nomination submission. “She cares for others more than herself and believes everyone deserves the best care possible. That includes family members of her patients. I'm always being told by her coworkers and past patients how amazing she is. I simply always reply ‘I know.’”
Nursing was Ford’s second career. At 50 years old, she was considered the “grandma” of her graduating class at Gateway Technical College. She had previously worked an accounting night shift at a local bank so she could care for her children during the day, but decided to go back to school after her divorce.
“I decided I was going to be able to take care of them and myself without needing help from anybody else,” Ford said. “It was something I always wanted to do.”
In the midst of her schooling, Ford got together with her current husband, Jim. At the time, she was considering giving up on school.
“He gave me that push and supported me through it even though I drove him crazy,” Ford said. “So I have to give him some kudos too for me making it through nursing school.”
Between them the couple have eight biological children, three more informally adopted children, 22 grandkids and several great-grandkids.
“We’re all pretty close,” Ford said. “I would like to think that I was a role model for my daughters and my kids to go back and pursue things that they want, that it’s never too late.”
The following questions and answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: What was your first nursing job?
A: I started out at Ascension. It was Wheaton at that point. I actually started out on the med-surg (medical-surgical) floor for a couple years, got my feet wet and then transferred to ICU and I’ve been in ICU ever since.
What do you enjoy most about working in the ICU?
For one thing, we have a really great team there in our ICU. We’re more of a family. Coming back to work because of COVID, I just couldn’t see that that was the time for me to leave. And because of my age, my ICU family took care of me. They were all like the superheroes. They were like Batman and I was Robin. I took care of the non-COVID folks and they jumped in and did the hard stuff. That’s one of the things that kept me at our ICU.
What was it that made you think that during the pandemic was not the right time to quit?
It’s just in you. I didn’t feel like it was an obligation. This was my calling. This was what I was called to do and I’m not going to walk away from it because the going got rough. There’s no way I could walk away and live with myself.
Did you have any mentors when you were starting out, or anyone who helped you along the way?
When I moved from the med-surge floor to the ICU, it was the whole unit. There was no one person in particular. There was no one there that was going to let you flop and fail. If you had a problem, they were there. And I like to think we’re still that way.
Do you have any particular nursing memory that made you realize you had made the right career choice?
I guess maybe it might have been when I was on the med-surg unit and still didn’t quite have my feet wet and I got a patient that was really, really compromised and really failing. I was able to catch that early enough and get help and he survived and made it through. That’s the thing that made me want to move on into the intensive care unit from the med-surge floor to take care of more critical people. It was a good feeling. It gave me a little bit of confidence that I was able to see it in him and catch it before things went bad, or worse.