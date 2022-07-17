For those who find teaching as a second career, experience-based licenses are a perfect fit

RACINE — Keith Cruise, Valerie Freeman and Megan King all became teachers by applying for experience-based licenses through the State of Wisconsin.
To earn an experience-based license, instructors-to-be must pass four courses in three years while they are also teaching.
It’s a much faster path to becoming a teacher than getting a traditional education degree from a four-year university.
Alex DeBaker, Racine Academies executive director, estimated that 75-80% of the RUSD career and technical education instructors have EBLs. As such, the majority of those teachers previously worked in the fields they now teach.
DeBaker said it is important for students to learn from instructors with hands-on experience, some of whom can teach courses that would not otherwise be taught.
“It’s the way education is moving, is career-focused … (and) engaging students in what they’re passionate about,” DeBaker said. “They come with a ton of skill sets that they’ve learned over the course of their careers in the field.”
That’s at the core of what RUSD’s Academies of Racine are all about.
“Academies are small learning communities that provide real-world experiences with local businesses and professionals, linking schoolwork and the workplace,” RUSD’s official description states. “Regular coursework, including math, language arts, science and history, is presented within the context of the academy’s focus.”
For Freeman — who has degrees in computer and electrical engineering, and previously worked as an engineer on an Air Force base in Tennessee — it was exciting yet challenging to teach new courses.
“It was all me figuring it out on my own, and I think that was the most difficult part, and sometimes it still is difficult,” said Freeman, who is now a manufacturing and robotics teacher at Park High School. “You have no one to bounce it off of to say, ‘Hey, what did you guys do? How did that work?’ It’s all on me.”
King started teaching in February 2021 after leaving a business career; she now teaches business and marketing at Horlick High School.
“It’s the best of both worlds: it’s business, it’s teenagers,” King said. “Don’t get me wrong, there are days where you’re like, ‘What the hell?’ But (there are) 24 hours in a day. It’s going to be over. You get to try again.”
