For the 34th year, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored with wreath placing

RACINE — The Insider Racine and The Racine Mirror newspapers are planning to host the 34th annual placing of the wreath at noon on Wednesday at Julian Thomas Elementary School gymnasium, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
The event is planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory and accomplishments. Wednesday, Jan. 15, would have been King’s 91st birthday.
It will be one of thousands of events held worldwide promoting the rights of African Americans and recalling the teachings of King. He supported nonviolent protests and promoted freedom of thought, speech and equality among all races, ethnicities and backgrounds.
The theme of this year’s event is: “Dr. King, Hope and Dignity.” It is to include remarks from NAACP Racine Chapter President George Nicks, and middle and high school students from across the greater Racine area will attend. All are welcome.
The program is scheduled to begin at the Julian Thomas Elementary gym and participants will walk together to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue. Students of the school will place the wreath there. For more information about the event, call Lisa Parham at 262-633-8677 or email her at racinemirror@yahoo.com.
Kids look for hidden treasures during the Easter egg hunt Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The event was followed by a pizza party.
In Photos: Easter egg hunt at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, held an Easter egg hunt and pizza party for area children on Thursday, April 18. After hunting down some eggs on the community center's lawn and playground, representatives from Focus on Community served the children and their family members pizza.
Ta' Kari Dawson-Hale, 8, from Julian Thomas Elementary School counts his eggs and checks the content of them.
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
A group of children wait for the Easter egg hunt to begin.
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
A little boy gets help with his bag during the Easter egg hunt at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
From left to right, Sharlacia McDougal, Esmeralda Rivas and KC Missall, from Focus on Community serve pizza at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center after the Easter egg hunt.
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
Sameerion Brown, 6, from Julian Thomas Elementary School makes a face to the camera while waiting in line for the Easter egg hunt.
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
Brandon Herron, 8, from Julian Thomas Elementary School checks his eggs from the egg hunt.
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
Sameerion Brown, 6, from Julian Thomas Elementary School, enjoys a drink and eats a slice of pizza after the Easter egg hunt at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
Kids eat pizza after the egg hunt at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
Kids eat pizza after the Easter egg hunt at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The family of Ty' Rese West announced that it is following through on its threat to file a federal appeal, alleging that West's death was “murder” and demanding a trial by jury.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza is located at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and State Street in Racine. Every year on King's birthday, a wreath is placed at the plaza that bears the late civil rights leader's name.