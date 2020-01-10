You are the owner of this article.
For the 34th year, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored with wreath placing
Wednesday program

For the 34th year, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored with wreath placing

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza is located at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and State Street in Racine. Every year on King's birthday, a wreath is placed at the plaza that bears the late civil rights leader's name.

 ALLISON MURRAY,

RACINE — The Insider Racine and The Racine Mirror newspapers are planning to host the 34th annual placing of the wreath at noon on Wednesday at Julian Thomas Elementary School gymnasium, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The event is planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory and accomplishments. Wednesday, Jan. 15, would have been King’s 91st birthday.

It will be one of thousands of events held worldwide promoting the rights of African Americans and recalling the teachings of King. He supported nonviolent protests and promoted freedom of thought, speech and equality among all races, ethnicities and backgrounds.

The theme of this year’s event is: “Dr. King, Hope and Dignity.” It is to include remarks from NAACP Racine Chapter President George Nicks, and middle and high school students from across the greater Racine area will attend. All are welcome.

The program is scheduled to begin at the Julian Thomas Elementary gym and participants will walk together to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue. Students of the school will place the wreath there. For more information about the event, call Lisa Parham at 262-633-8677 or email her at racinemirror@yahoo.com.

Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING Jr.

King
