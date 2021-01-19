 Skip to main content
For the first time ever, the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company helped deliver a baby

Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co.

Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company emergency medical technician Stephanie Miller, left, shown in a file photo with colleagues Bill Miller and Chris Mamerow, will be among those recognized Wednesday for helping to deliver a baby girl during an emergency ambulance call — a first for the Town of Waterford-based fire department. 

 Jonathon Sadowski

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A local fire department is celebrating the arrival of a new baby, the first ever delivered by crew members from the firehouse.

"It was an amazing experience," said Lt. Stephanie Miller, an emergency medical technician with the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company. Officials said the Nov. 3 baby delivery at a residence on Point Drive was the first ever assisted by the Town of Waterford-based fire department.

The department was started in 1952. An ambulance was added in 2011.

Miller said crew members who have been with the department for nearly 30 years have verified that the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company had never previously delivered a baby.

Miller said the expectant mother and her husband on Point Drive called for help around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Within minutes after the ambulance crew arrived, the woman delivered a healthy baby girl weighing nearly 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

The birth was so special that the fire department is planning a celebration Wednesday evening.

The mother and father and new baby will be visiting the firehouse to show their gratitude, and to receive a special gift from the fire department. The crew members who helped deliver the baby will be on hand, too, including the dispatcher who handled the radio call.

Scheduled to start at 5 p.m., the celebration is open to the public at the firehouse, located at 8205 Big Bend Road.

+16 IN PHOTOS: Wisconsin winter tradition lives on with ice fishing jamboree on Tichigan Lake
