For the first time after 20 years, Peggy Johnson's tombstone actually has her name on it

A sister without a name

The Sura family, of Racine, has been waiting for this closure for decades. Renee and Selena Sura both attended Wednesday's blessing, choking back tears the whole time.

Renee Sura said that her daughter, Selena, 18, has been lovingly following the story for years. She has long thought of Peggy as a sister, even before Selena learned her name.

“She has always been her Jane Doe,” Renee said.

When Selena was young, Renee told her about the two baby Jane Does buried in Graceland Cemetery, 1147 West Boulevard, near the Suras’ home.

“They’re not nobody. They’re a somebody,” Renee taught her daughter of the importance of remembering the deceased, even if they’re nameless.

When they visited Johnson-Schroeder’s grave soon after, Selena felt immediately connected.

“I had no idea who she was … I’ll be her family for now,” Selena said of how she felt over the past 15 years, even before she knew Peggy’s name.