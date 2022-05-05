For the 1st time since records have been kept, Racine Water Utility had an overflow due to grease blockage

RACINE — A sanitary sewer overflow caused by a blocked pipe has the Racine Water Utility reminding people that fats, oils and grease (F.O.G.) do not belong in the drain.

Utility crews removed a grease blockage from the system, restored full sewer flow, and cleaned up the immediate area around Grand Avenue and Water Street on Wednesday.

Michael Gitter, director of the Racine Water Utility, said in a written statement that the total overflow consisted of “an estimated few hundred gallons.” The average bathtub can hold around 50 gallons.

Following a request from The Journal Times, Gitter went through the city’s records back to 1999 and learned that, until Wednesday, the utility has not had an overflow in the collection system due to grease in all that time.

He clarified and said that while the utility has had plugged lines due to grease over the years, there has not been a situation where there was an overflow into the storm line.

“They were all contained in the sanitary sewer system,” Gitter said.

F.O.G.

In an effort to avoid these situations, the utility does administer a F.O.G. (fats, oils and grease) best management practice program for restaurants, households and all discharges, Gitter continued.

“This is educational program is very successful and because of that overflows such as this are very rare,” he said.

Additionally the Utility Field Services Department cleans the sanitary sewer collection system piping on a rotating three-year schedule, with additional cleaning in areas known to have a higher incidence of F.O.G. or wipes being flushed.

Fat, oil, and grease can build up over time, potentially blocking pipes. This can happen to homeowners as well as municipalities.

The utility recommends the following:

Pour cooking fat or grease into a small container. Once it cools or solidifies, place it in the garbage.

Don’t dispose of F.O.G. into food waste disposers, sinks, toilets or floor drains.

Dispose of greasy solid waste in the trash.

“Dry wipe” pots, pans and other dishes before washing to minimize the amount of F.O.G. and solids washed down the drain.

Do not put used cooking oil, oil-based paints, motor oil, solvents or other chemicals down sewer lines or storm drains. Large quantities of home cooking oil from fryers should be poured back into the original oil containers. Dispose of these items at Racine Household Hazardous Waste Events.

For more information, visit: CityOfRacine.org/Wastewater/FOG

