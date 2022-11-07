For Racine Unified, the future is K-8

RACINE — In its bid to retain dwindling numbers of students and also to more efficiently use available funding, the Racine Unified School District is moving away from having separate elementary and middle schools.

In less than a decade, the school district plans to no longer have any dedicated middle schools or K-5 schools, and instead educate all of those kids in K-8 schools.

By no longer having students change schools after they finish fifth grade, the school district hopes it will see fewer students transfer out of the district before they become teenagers.

During an informational session Tuesday morning, RUSD Board President Jane Barbian voiced support for that plan, saying her “number one priority is getting our voucher (and) open enrollment kids back...

“Sending sixth-graders off to a whole new building with (grades) 6 through 8, I think, frightens some people,” Barbian continued. “I think moving to a K-8 model is appropriate, and we want to fit the needs of what our parents are asking for.”

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien knows safety is a concern for families, and he thinks spreading out the district’s middle-schoolers will help that as well.

“This is an effort to address some of those challenges that come along with having a large group of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders together,” Gallien said.

Construction for the renovations beginning presently throughout RUSD, as part of the district’s $1 billion referendum that passed in 2020, include designs that will keep younger students separate from older ones.

Ryan Schmidt, CG Schmidt senior project manager, said school safety is “a big consideration” when designing K-8 buildings. For example, schools will have corridor walls, split gym space and split cafeteria space to separate older and younger students.

“They’ll be in the same building, but you won’t have first-graders walking in the same hallway with eighth-graders,” Schmidt said.

Racine Unified’s enrollment has fallen drastically in the last decade, from 20,809 students in 2011-12 to 16,383 this school year, a 21.3% decrease. That trend is expected to continue. According to RUSD projections, in 2032-33, the school district will serve 12,483 students, a 23.8% decline from 2022-23.

RUSD plans to have nine K-8 schools, five elementary schools and no middle schools by 2026, according to its updated long-term plans. The district currently has four K-8 schools, 13 elementary schools and one middle school.

The schools that will expand to serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade are Goodland Montessori, Olympia Brown, Red Apple, Schulte and Starbuck. Four of those buildings are currently elementary schools, and Starbuck is a middle school.

Most of those expansions were in the original long-term plans. However, one of the changes in the district’s updated plans are the expansions of Olympia Brown and Red Apple. By June 2025, Red Apple’s existing building at 914 St. Patrick St. is expected to close; it will then reopen at 1012 Center St. for the fall 2025 semester as a K-8 STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) school.

