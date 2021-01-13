For insurance agent John Kurhajec, the Union Grove community became his business

UNION GROVE — John Kurhajec came to Union Grove in 1973 to start a business. He wound up starting a life.

Still a young man in his 20s, the insurance broker made the decision that he would not only sell insurance here, he would immerse himself in the community.

The Racine native spent the next 40-plus years connecting with people and investing his time in Union Grove. He became a youth baseball coach, a county fair volunteer, a chamber of commerce activist and more.

“You meet so many nice people,” he said. “You want the community to prosper and grow, and you want to be part of that.”

Nearly five decades after settling in Union Grove, Kurhajec has retired and handed over his State Farm business to a new agent.

Even while cleaning out his office on Main Street, Kurhajec was thinking of others in the village. Unsure what to do with the many plaques and awards hanging on his walls, he donated all of them to be recycled by a Boy Scout troop.

Carol Knight, former executive director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, said Kurhajec is “a people person” who has contributed mightily to the village.