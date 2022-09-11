For fourth year in a row on 9/11, nonprofit provides meals to Racine area firefighters

For the fourth straight year, a local nonprofit, Orchestrating Good, has given Racine-area firefighters a “thank you” in the form of a meal on the anniversary of Sept. 11.
“When we started this (Orchestrating Good),” said one of Orchestrating Good’s founders, Jess Greb, “...we knew right away that 9/11 is a day that bring so much sadness to our country.”
Greb and the nonprofit’s other cofounder, Rachael Contreras, found it “hard to explain sometimes” the impact of the 9/11 terrorist attack to their children born after the tragedy. “We wanted to be the light on this dark day,” Greb said.
Of the firefighters, Greb “They sign up to do this work. They choose to serve and protect in the way they do.”
Sunday’s meal, delivered to Racine and Caledonia fire stations, included short-rib stroganoff and snack platters (fit for watching the Green Bay Packer game) donated by Sebastian’s restaurant, 6025 Douglas Ave. Co-owner Cory Sebastian “went above and beyond,” Greb said.
In photos: Food donations to Racine and Caledonia fire departments on 9/11
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.
The first two buildings have been approved for a new business park popping up at the southeast corner of where Interstate 94 passes over Highway K (Northwestern Avenue), just across the street from DeBack Farms Business Park.
Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.
Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.
“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.