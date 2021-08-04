For first time in three months, Racine County vaccination totals increase for consecutive weeks

RACINE — For the first time since the beginning of April, the number of people in Racine County who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased in consecutive weeks, albeit by a small amount.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
The week of April 4, the number of vaccine doses administered in Racine County peaked at 13,226 after steadily rising almost every week since December. Since, the numbers have been falling: below 10,000 the week of April 18, then to 7,153 the week of April 25, below 3,000 the week of May 30, and then below 2,000 every week since June 20.
The weekly number bottomed out the week of the Fourth of July at only 1,417 vaccine doses administered. The exact same number of vaccine doses — 1,417 — were administered the following week, but then rose to 1,503 the week of July 18, and rose again to 1,687 the week of July 25.
Racine County weekly COVID-19 vaccines administered
This trend follows the adverse trend of how cases of COVID-19 and deaths connected to it have been sharply rising since early July in Wisconsin, locally and nationwide.
Health officials have been disappointed with how quickly vaccination rates waned, despite vaccines being free to all Americans over the age of 12. Less than half of Racine County residents — 45.6% — have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. That’s behind the statewide rate of 49.5%.
Concerns over rising COVID rates, and the more contagious delta variant which is now believed to be the most common strain in Racine, have pushed some who were vaccine-hesitant to finally get the shot. Over the past 14 days, the number of new COVID-19 cases nationwide has increased by 139% and deaths have increased by 49%, according to official data.
Racine County also has the second-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state as of Wednesday, with an average of 23 cases per 100,000 residents, behind only Milwaukee County with 33 cases per 100,000.
“The time for residents to ‘wait and see’ about vaccination is past; we need as many residents to get vaccinated as possible, as soon as possible,” Vicky Selkowe, City of Racine strategic initiatives and community partnerships officer, said in an email. “We are encouraged to see vaccination rates inching upwards, but we have a long way to go.
“Nearly 6 out of 10 Racine (city) residents are still unvaccinated, leaving themselves, their families, and our communities at grave risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 and getting very ill, ending up hospitalized or dying.”