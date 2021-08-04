For first time in three months, Racine County vaccination totals increase for consecutive weeks

Where can I get vaccinated?

Regency Mall: Tuesdays (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Thursdays (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), walk-ins welcome, ages 12-17 must be accompanied by parent/guardian

Schedule appointment at City Hall: Visit racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php, email publichealth@cityofracine.org or call 262-636-9201.

Get vaccinated at home: Available for homebound individuals living in Racine County through a partnership with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Ascension, and Hometown Pharmacy. Call 262-636-3200 for an appointment or visit bit.ly/37hjJo2 for more information in English and en Español.

Find a provider through the CDC Vaccine Finder: vaccines.gov

Find a provider through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry: Visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call 844-684-1064.