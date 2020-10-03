For 8th time in 30 days, Wisconsin sets record for number of positive COVID tests

For the eighth time in 30 days, the State of Wisconsin has reported a record total of positive COVID-19 tests reported in one day.

The Department of Health Services reported 2,892 new cases on Saturday, just barely surpassing the record of 2,887 reported Thursday. On Friday, 2,745 new positive cases were reported, now the fourth-highest daily total this year.

On Saturday, 11,192 tests came back negative, meaning that the positive test rate is above 20%, more than four times higher where health leaders want it to be. Positive test rates below 5% generally mean that the disease is not spreading widely and is easier to contain, as long as a significant portion of the population is being tested.