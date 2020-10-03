For 8th time in 30 days, Wisconsin sets record for number of positive COVID tests

For the eighth time in 30 days, the State of Wisconsin has reported a record total of positive COVID-19 tests reported in one day.
The Department of Health Services reported 2,892 new cases on Saturday, just barely surpassing the record of 2,887 reported Thursday. On Friday, 2,745 new positive cases were reported, now the fourth-highest daily total this year.
On Saturday, 11,192 tests came back negative, meaning that the positive test rate is above 20%, more than four times higher where health leaders want it to be. Positive test rates below 5% generally mean that the disease is not spreading widely and is easier to contain, as long as a significant portion of the population is being tested.
The number of positive tests is rising in all age groups except for those ages 18-24, although millennials and Gen Z still have the highest totals and rates of positive tests in the state. Although those ages 18-24 had been reporting the highest totals since UW System schools returned to in-person education, those ages 25-34 have had the highest totals over the past week, while those ages 18-24 have still had the highest positive test rate.
Due to positive test rates surpassing 50% some days in the Fox Valley this week, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer, said that the current data is only showing the “tip of the iceberg” and that many people who have COVID likely don’t know it in that region. Every county in northeastern Wisconsin also has “very high” levels of disease prevalence, according to DHS.
Deaths have also been spiking.
More than a dozen deaths were reported four times in the past five days; that hasn’t happened before in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.
As of Saturday morning, Racine County’s COVID-related death total has held steady at 98.
Sen. Ron Johnson, President Donald Trump and several other prominent Republicans in Washington have reported testing positive this week.
In a tweet Friday, Gov. Tony Evers reminded Wisconsinites “We need to put the brakes on this pandemic, but it’s going to take all of us, together. We need local leaders and individuals alike to step up to protect their neighbors and communities by staying safer at home, wearing a mask, and following (Wisconsin Department of Health Services’) recommendations.”
