For 2nd time in 4 years, Racine voters to vote on non-binding marijuana legalization referendum

The upcoming referendum only serves an advisory purpose. It could be used to gauge public opinion, but the city cannot legalize marijuana on its own; that decision remains with the state legislature and/or federal government.
"This is one way to look at what our people want," said Alderman Sam Peete, District 10.
Alderman Henry Perez, District 12, vehemently disagreed with the referendum and opposes the legalization of marijuana. He and Alderman Terry McCarthy voted against the referendum.
Perez, a retired Miami police officer, said “I have arrested many people for the use of marijuana. I’ve found them stopped at traffic lights, blocking traffic because they were in a daze."
He recounted the story of, while serving as a police officer, breaking into a room where "a young man, very smart, who had several patents" who had been smoking and was threatening to kill himself and his family. Perez blamed that situation on the drug use.
Perez noted that it could be a "positive thing" to legalize marijuana in terms of state revenue, noting that "many people still do it even though it’s illegal. But we can’t just (legalize marijuana) because a lot of people do it — we have to do what’s right. If they’re thinking about the economy, fine, let’s find another way to raise 10 million dollars a month."
The referendum — sponsored by Mayor Cory Mason, Rouse, Peete, District 8 Alderman Marcus West and District 4 Alderman Amanda Paffrath — states that "a study in late 2021 by municipal bond strategists at Barclays and reported in Fortune Magazine suggests that by 2030 states that have legalized marijuana and regulate its sale may realize $12 billion per year in tax revenue."
The referendum also noted that "the time law enforcement spends enforcing existing marijuana laws and ordinances negatively impacts the time available to solve more serious crimes and apprehend more dangerous criminals."
During Tuesday's meeting, Perez alleged that there is a connection between marijuana users and "more dangerous criminals. I bet that if you do a study of those dangerous criminals, they start and continue to use marijuana."
In the state budget passed last year, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed legalizing marijuana, knowing that the Republican-led legislature would take the proposal out of the final version.
Nineteen states, including Illinois and Michigan, now have legalized recreational marijuana and 37 have legalized medicinal marijuana.
A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.
The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.
Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.
Anthony E. Smith Jr., 17, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday morning for arraignment, but the proceeding was postponed and rescheduled for mid-August as the defense seeks to get a new judge assigned to the case.
