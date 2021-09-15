Football mom says Burlington players called her son the 'N-word' during and after Friday's game

Niccole Simmons said several other Westosha players reported hearing the racial slurs. No other player was targeted for racist abuse except her son, she said.

Jakob told his mother that he did not hear the slurs, because he was too focused on running the ball. His mother also said Jakob shrugged off the incident later, having experienced racism in the past toward himself and family members.

“It’s super sad that he’s used to it,” she said. “I hate that he’s used to it.”

Jakob Simmons is the son of Simmons, who is white, and a black father who died of cancer in 2006.

‘They can’t keep letting this happen’

So far this football season, the 220-pound Westosha running back is one of the top ball carriers in Wisconsin. He scored a touchdown and ran for about 200 yards against Burlington.

After the game, his mother said, a Burlington player taunted Jakob by saying something along the lines of: “Your team is trash.” Jakob responded by boasting about his performance that night. When a Burlington player used the N-word toward Jakob again, a skirmish broke out, which Niccole Simmons said she witnessed, including seeing several Westosha players in tears.