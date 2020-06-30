Football: Former Park running back Turner now helps others after demoralizing loss

Instead, it all came to a crashing halt that November night in 1985. As for Turner, he was so disgusted that when he pulled off his mud-caked shoes back at Park, he tossed them into a garbage can.

And he could not bring himself to go to class for the next three days.

“We had the fastest team in the state by far,” Turner said. “We could all run like under 4.5 (seconds). But in that game, we could not take off. We were like on ice right away.

“I came back to the sideline and said, ‘Coach, we can’t run those sweeps. We can’t get any footing.’ As soon as we took off, we were on the ground. There was nothing we did that we weren’t prepared for. Nothing. But we were a running team and we could not get our footing.”

If it’s true that all things happen for a reason, that certainly applies in Turner’s case. Inspired by his devastation that night, Turner made a career of making a difference for kids and went on to become an assistant coach at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas from 2010-17, He played a role in developing one of the most dominant high school football team’s in this nation’s history.