Football: Former Park running back Turner now helps others after demoralizing loss

On the evening of Monday, Nov. 11, 1985, a line of devastated Park High School football players filed off their team bus and left a trail of mud on their way to a silent locker room after an eternal 50-mile trip back to Racine.
The previously undefeated Panthers had just lost 13-0 to Menomonee Falls in a WIAA Division 1 semifinal. They had played at Menomonee Falls’ field, which had been relegated to a virtually unplayable quagmire after a snowfall two days earlier had postponed the game.
The field was so battered that players said they were sinking into the turf past their ankles. Making matters worse is that those Panthers might have featured the greatest overall team speed Phil Dobbs had during his 23-year run as Park coach, but they saw it neutralized that night by the elements.
Had Park won that night, it would have advanced to the state championship game against defending champion Manitowoc, which was destined that season to win the second of three straight state titles.
Instead, those uniquely talented Panthers were filed away in Racine County archives under “What might have been.” Three years later, Brent Moss led Park to a state championship, but under normal circumstances, but the 1985 team easily could have been the first county team to achieve that.
Thirty-five years later, running back Robert Turner is still so haunted by that loss that it pains him to discuss it. With a balanced, star-studded team that also included such playmakers as running back Teddy Ford and tight end Taffrey Sims, he knew what this team was capable of that season.
Instead, it all came to a crashing halt that November night in 1985. As for Turner, he was so disgusted that when he pulled off his mud-caked shoes back at Park, he tossed them into a garbage can.
And he could not bring himself to go to class for the next three days.
“We had the fastest team in the state by far,” Turner said. “We could all run like under 4.5 (seconds). But in that game, we could not take off. We were like on ice right away.
“I came back to the sideline and said, ‘Coach, we can’t run those sweeps. We can’t get any footing.’ As soon as we took off, we were on the ground. There was nothing we did that we weren’t prepared for. Nothing. But we were a running team and we could not get our footing.”
If it’s true that all things happen for a reason, that certainly applies in Turner’s case. Inspired by his devastation that night, Turner made a career of making a difference for kids and went on to become an assistant coach at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas from 2010-17, He played a role in developing one of the most dominant high school football team’s in this nation’s history.
During his time at the school, the Gaels won state championships each of those eight years, They also won national championships in 2014, ‘15 and ‘16 based on rankings of high school programs as compiled by USA Today and won 55 straight games during Turner’s time in Las Vegas.
Turner’s involvement in that success can be traced back to what happened the evening of Nov. 11, 1985.
“That allowed me to be stronger later on,” said the 52-year-old Turner, who returned to Racine in 2018 because of some family matters. “What drove me is we lost. And I said, ‘If I ever get an opportunity to coach in high school, I would never lose a state opportunity again.’
“That hurt my soul. I can’t tell you how badly that hurt. That drove me with any program I got into. I said, ‘I can make up for not winning a state championship.’ “
A vintage team
From 1978 through 1998, Park’s only losing season came in 1984. Dobbs, and his staff, which he managed to keep intact for the better part of his run as head coach, consistently molded talented players into dominant teams.
And then came 1985, which was unique in that there weren’t necessarily any outstanding players that were the hallmark of so many elite Park teams. There was no Kevin Thurman, Jerry Woods, Moss or Johnny Clay. Instead, there was a group of talented, unselfish players whose unified goal was winning.
Taker Turner and Ford. They combined for 1,580 yards and 23 touchdowns, numbers that Moss and Clay each went on to easily surpass in one season. But that was the beauty of this team. The fleet Ford and the more powerful Turner didn’t care who got that credit as long as the job got got done.
Neither did anyone else.
“We had everything,” Turner said. “The thing that made us real good was our brotherhood on the field and off the field. I remember one day, Teddy, Daniel (Bridges), myself, Taffrey were just sitting around during the summer after working out.
“We were like, ‘Look, we all could be great individually. If we do this personally, we’re not going to be as good.’ Teddy wasn’t even going to play running back. He was going to go to slot and let me play running back by myself. I saiid, ‘No you’re too talented not to be the running back. I’ll just go to receiver.
“And then coach Dobbs said, ‘We’re just going to rotate back and forth. We’ll wait for somebody to get hot and just go with him.’ “
Things clicked from the start for Park, which was coming off a 3-6 record in 1984. The late Bill Beck was a returning starter at quarterback and he led an offense that outscored its opponents 274-85 in nine regular-season games.
The Panthers’ only real scare during the regular season came Oct. 24 against Tremper, also undefeated, at Kenosha. Under coach Ron Davies, Tremper had won state championships in 1979 and ‘80 and would remain a dominant program well into the 1990s (another state championship followed in ‘91).
Tremper pulled to within 7-6 as time expired when Rolf Schmitz threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to John Andreoli. Davies decided to go for the two-point conversion and Schmitz, who bolted around right end when his receivers were covered, was stopped a yard short of the end zone by Sims.
“We were like their little brother and we wanted to get them back,” Turner said. “Taffrey made an outstanding play. I remember we were so tired that Taffrey said, ‘Rob, I can’t go.’ I said, ‘Taffrey, suck it up.’
“It was actually a broken defensive play. Taffrey left his man and came up on the blitz and made the stop. That was the best game we ever played at Park. That’s one of the best games to this day.”
Just three weeks later, though, it all came to an end on that muddy field in Menomonee Falls, when Park gained just 64 rushing yards on 31 attempts before a shivering crowd estimated at 3,500. Turner’s contribution that night was 28 rushing yards on nine attempts.
Afterward, a devastated Dobbs handled perhaps the toughest loss of his career with class and dignity.
“We suggested to them (Menomonee Falls) that it be moved further south because of the moisture on the field,” Dobbs said after the game. “But if I was them, I wouldn’t have changed either. It was their home-field advantage. They were just better mudders than we were.”
One week later, Menomonee Falls lost to Manitowoc 17-0 in the state championship game.
Finding fulfillment
Turner, the son of former Racine alderman Robert Turner, took awhile to find himself after Park. He attended Jackson State in Mississippi, Muscatine Community College in Iowa and the University of Michigan. He worked as a juvenile officer for the Cook County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois from 1993-99.
In 1999, he relocated to Las Vegas, where he was a police officer and a youth football coach. By 2010, he worked his way onto the staff of mighty Bishop Gorman as running backs coach, assistant defensive coordinator and head junior varsity coach.
He was about to become part of one of the great runs in high school football history in the United States.
“I started my kids to be successful,” Turner said. “As we were coaching Black kids who didn’t have opportunities, we tried to structure it where they could have great things. We told them, ‘You don’t have to settle for this. Just because your environment might not be positive, you can strive to be this.’
“We wanted them to be able to say, ‘I’m going to high school and possibly to college.’ Their mindset was so bad in the ghettos of Las Vegas. People would never realize that Las Vegas is notorious for the homeless and a lot of single-parent homes.
“We took those kids and put them in a football environment or basketball environment to teach then structure and discipline.”
There was a great deal of winning during Turner’s eight seasons with Bishop Gorman. But there was even more personal satisfaction for someone who felt profoundly unfulfilled 35 years ago this November.
On a personal level, Turner has associated with such Las Vegas regulars as tennis star Andre Agassi, Hall-of-Fame pitcher Greg Maddux and boxer Floyd Mayweather. He also met the late Muhammad Ali, the legendary heavyweight champion whose grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, was a running back in Bishop Gorman’s program.
“To see Muhammad Ali, it was almost like seeing God to me,” Turner said. “He couldn’t communicate that well, but he knew what you were saying, he knew who I was and who some of the coaching staff was.
“I wish I could have talked to him before he was going through Parkinson’s Disease. It was just an overwhelming honor to get the chance to meet him.”
Still, Turner’s greatest connection was with the kids he helped guide to a better life through all those victories at Bishop Gorman.
“Not fulfilling my goals helped me to help countless other kids,” Turner said. “My failures helped me be stronger to for other people to get to where they needed to go.”
